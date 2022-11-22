EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--
Metagenomi, a gene editing company with a versatile portfolio of next-generation CRISPR gene editing tools, today announced its participation in the following investor and industry conferences:
Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, NY
Corporate presentation, November 29, 12:50-1:10 p.m. EST
1×1 meetings with institutional investors
Participant: Simon Harnest, chief investment officer and senior vice president of strategy
Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx, virtual
Fireside chat, December 1, 10:05-10:25 a.m. EST
1×1 meetings with institutional investors
Participant: Simon Harnest, chief investment officer and senior vice president of strategy
About Metagenomi
Metagenomi is a gene editing company committed to developing potentially curative therapeutics by leveraging a proprietary toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems to accurately edit DNA where current technologies cannot. Our metagenomics-powered discovery platform and analytical expertise reveal novel cellular machinery sourced from otherwise unknown organisms. We adapt and forge these naturally evolved systems into powerful gene editing systems that are ultra-small, extremely efficient, highly specific and have a decreased risk of immune response. These systems fuel our pipeline of novel medicines and can be leveraged by partners. Our goal is to revolutionize gene editing for the benefit of patients around the world. For more information, please visit https://metagenomi.co/.
CONTACT: Investors:Simon Harnest, chief investment officer and senior vice president of strategy
+1 (917) 403-1051Media:Ashlye Hodge
+1 (510) 734-4409
