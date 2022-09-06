EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
Metagenomi, a gene editing company with a versatile portfolio of next-generation CRISPR gene editing tools, today announced its participation in the following investor and industry conferences:
Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference
Company Panel titled “Private Co-Panel: Genetic Medicine” on September 7, 4:20 - 5:05 p.m. EDT
1×1 meetings with institutional investors
Participants: Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., CEO and founder, and Simon Harnest, CIO, SVP Strategy
Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Corporate presentation with Q&A on September 9, 10:25 - 10:55 a.m. EDT
1×1 meetings with institutional investors
Participants: Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., CEO and founder, and Simon Harnest, CIO, SVP Strategy
Baird’s 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
Corporate presentation with Q&A on September 13, 9:40 - 10:10 a.m. EDT
Participant: Simon Harnest, CIO, SVP Strategy
GENedge’s GEN The State of Biotech Virtual Summit
Pre-recorded presentation, September 21-22
Participant: Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., CEO and founder
Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit
Corporate presentation with Q&A on September 30
1×1 meetings with institutional investors
Participant: Simon Harnest, CIO, SVP Strategy
About Metagenomi
Metagenomi is a gene editing company committed to developing potentially curative therapeutics by leveraging a proprietary toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems to accurately edit DNA where current technologies cannot. Our metagenomics-powered discovery platform and analytical expertise reveal novel cellular machinery sourced from otherwise unknown organisms. We adapt and forge these naturally evolved systems into powerful gene editing systems that are ultra-small, extremely efficient, highly specific and have a decreased risk of immune response. These systems fuel our pipeline of novel medicines and can be leveraged by partners. Our goal is to revolutionize gene editing for the benefit of patients around the world. For more information, please visit https://metagenomi.co/.
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Simon Harnest, CIO, SVP Strategy
+1 (917) 403-1051
Media Contact:
Ashlye Hodge
+1 (510) 734-4409
