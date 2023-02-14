EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--
Metagenomi, a genetic medicines company with a versatile portfolio of wholly owned, next-generation gene editing systems, today announced the appointment of Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Noonberg will oversee the clinical development of Metagenomi’s drug candidates and development strategy of the Company’s expanding therapeutic pipeline.
“Dr. Noonberg joins Metagenomi at a pivotal moment in our growth as we translate Metagenomi’s initial preclinical programs into novel therapeutics and expand our pipeline to address a broader range of disease areas,” said Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Metagenomi. “Dr. Noonberg’s tenure at Medivation and BioMarin together with her experience as Chief Medical Officer of other genetic medicines companies makes her the ideal candidate to expand Metagenomi’s therapeutic pipeline, leveraging our vast toolbox of next-generation gene editing technologies.”
“I am thrilled to be joining Metagenomi at such a key stage. The Company’s metagenomics-powered discovery platform and diverse gene editing toolbox enable potentially curative approaches for a variety of diseases that lack optimal treatment strategies. I am excited to help advance our initial in vivo proof-of-concept studies into near-term clinical development and expand our pipeline,” said Dr. Noonberg. “I have dedicated my career to developing truly innovative medicines, and that mission is shared by everyone at Metagenomi.”
Prior to joining Metagenomi, Dr. Noonberg was Chief Medical Officer of Maze Therapeutics, where she built and led nonclinical and clinical development efforts to translate insights from human genetics into novel therapeutics. Earlier, she was Chief Medical Officer of Nohla Therapeutics, leading clinical development of a program for hematologic malignancies. Other executive leadership roles include a tenure as Head of Global Clinical Development at BioMarin, where she advanced a broad portfolio of programs involving biologics, antisense oligonucleotides, and gene therapies for rare, genetically defined diseases. Furthermore, as Senior Vice President at Medivation, Dr. Noonberg led translational and early development activities, as well as late-stage development of enzalutamide (XTANDI™) for advanced prostate cancer.
Dr. Noonberg currently serves on the Board of Directors at Protagonist Therapeutics and Neoleukin Therapeutics. She trained in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital, received an M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco, a Ph.D. in bioengineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.S. in engineering science from Dartmouth College.
About Metagenomi
Metagenomi is a gene editing company committed to developing potentially curative therapeutics by leveraging a proprietary toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems to accurately edit DNA where current technologies cannot. Our metagenomics-powered discovery platform and analytical expertise reveal novel cellular machinery sourced from otherwise unknown organisms. We adapt and forge these naturally evolved systems into powerful gene editing systems that are ultra-small, extremely efficient, highly specific and have a decreased risk of immune response. These systems fuel our pipeline of novel medicines. Our goal is to revolutionize gene editing for the benefit of patients around the world. For more information, please visit https://metagenomi.co.
