Metagenomi, a genetic medicines company with a versatile portfolio of wholly-owned, next-generation gene editing tools, today announced that it was selected as one of this year’s 11 most promising private biotechnology companies by John Carroll, founder and editor of Endpoints News.
“Metagenomi represents a lot of what’s really great about biotech. It’s a chance to take groundbreaking academic insights from some of the world’s top experts in CRISPR and apply them to the development of the next-gen tech and tools that will carry this revolutionary field forward. And do it faster than what was once considered possible. We’ll be looking closely at Metagenomi’s progress — and prospects,” says John Carroll, the founding editor of Endpoints News.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Endpoints 11 top private biotech companies in the industry for our work in assembling the world’s largest library of next-generation gene editing systems, and rapidly translating them into therapeutic platforms,” said Brian C. Thomas, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Metagenomi. “By tapping into unknown organisms from natural environments, Metagenomi’s discovery engine has produced close to 200 novel nuclease families that allow us to target anywhere in the human genome and overcome gene targeting restrictions of other systems. We are using our ability to interact with the human genome in a multitude of ways to create curative therapeutics to treat rare diseases.”
Metagenomi harnesses the science of metagenomics, the study of genetic material recovered from environmental samples mined from the world’s natural microbial environments, in order to rapidly develop effective and precise gene editing tools to treat a range of diseases. The Company’s platform catalyzes powerful gene editing systems that are ultra-small, extremely efficient, and highly specific. While other companies focus on refining traditional CRISPR tools, Metagenomi harnesses novel cellular machinery sourced from previously unknown organisms to create a proprietary toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems. Metagenomi’s wholly-owned IP portfolio of novel gene editing technologies have enabled a growing list of partners, including Moderna and Affini-T, and fuel the development of the Company’s own therapeutic pipeline.
Metagenomi is a gene editing company committed to developing potentially curative therapeutics by leveraging a proprietary toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems to accurately edit DNA where current technologies cannot. Our metagenomics-powered discovery platform and analytical expertise reveal novel cellular machinery sourced from otherwise unknown organisms. We adapt and forge these naturally evolved systems into powerful gene editing systems that are ultra-small, extremely efficient, highly specific and have a decreased risk of immune response. These systems fuel our pipeline of novel medicines and can be leveraged by partners. Our goal is to revolutionize gene editing for the benefit of patients around the world. For more information, please visit https://metagenomi.co/.
