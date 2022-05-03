EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2022--
Metagenomi, a genetic medicines company with a versatile portfolio of next-generation gene editing tools, presented findings on the identification of novel families of compact, programmable enzymes for genome editing at the Keystone Symposia Precision Genome Engineering and Emerging Cellular Therapies Conference, on April 30.
The presentation described SMART (SMall ARchaeal-associaTed) systems that were mined from Metagenomi’s proprietary metagenomics database of novel nucleases found from natural environments. SMARTs originate from the kingdom of Archaea, which constitute a domain of organisms with unique properties compared to the other two domains, Bacteria and Eukarya. Archaea are abundant throughout the planet and are involved in numerous critical biogeochemical processes. They are also found naturally on humans; however, to date, no Archaea have been characterized as a human pathogen.
SMART systems are distinguished from other gene editing systems, such as CRISPR/Cas9, by their small size (ranging from 450–1050 amino acids), their genomic organization, and their guide and target recognition motifs. The gene editing activity of these systems was demonstrated in E. coli and reconstitution of the SMART systems in vitro displayed novel biochemical characteristics. The researchers also demonstrated that an engineered version of the SMART system can be used for base editing in human cells. The small size, broad genomic targeting potential, and translatability to multiple cell types suggests that SMART systems have the potential to enable a variety of genome editing applications.
Details of the presentation are below:
Title: Novel Families of Compact, Programmable Enzymes for Genome Editing
Presenting Author: Daniela S. Aliaga Goltsman, PhD
About Metagenomi
Metagenomi is a gene editing company committed to developing potentially curative therapeutics by leveraging a proprietary toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems to accurately edit DNA where current technologies cannot. Our metagenomics-powered discovery platform and analytical expertise reveal novel cellular machinery sourced from otherwise unknown organisms. We adapt and forge these naturally evolved systems into powerful gene editing systems that are ultra-small, extremely efficient, highly specific and have a decreased risk of immune response. These systems fuel our pipeline of novel medicines and can be leveraged by partners. Our goal is to revolutionize gene editing for the benefit of patients around the world. For more information, please visit https://metagenomi.co/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005375/en/
CONTACT: Investor:Simon Harnest
CIO, SVP Strategy
(917) 403-1051Media:Ashlye Hodge
Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist
(510) 734-4409
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL GENETICS HEALTH
SOURCE: Metagenomi
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/03/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/03/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005375/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.