EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2021--
Metagenomi, a genetic medicines company with a versatile portfolio of next-generation gene editing tools, today announced that the company will give three presentations at the CRISPR 2.0 conference, occurring virtually November 16–18. For the first time, Metagenomi will share the development of a compact adenine base editor engineered from novel microbial components. The presentations will also highlight the discovery of a novel CRISPR-associated gene editing system for cell therapy development and the benefits of Metagenomi's metagenomics-powered approach to discovering new gene editing systems from nature.
“The potential of genetic medicines to treat a wide range of diseases will require gene editing systems with expanded characteristics that will overcome current gene targeting restrictions and enable these systems to make precise and efficient edits across the genome,” said Brian C. Thomas, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Metagenomi. “Findings presented at the CRISPR 2.0 conference on our base editor and CRISPR-associated gene editing systems show the versatility and potential impact of our approach to discovering the right novel gene editing systems from nature for specific applications.”
Details of the presentations are below:
Presentation Title: Expanding the Genome Editing Toolbox with Metagenomics
Session Title: Evaluating and Overcoming Challenges with CRISPR Delivery Methods
Presenting Author: Christopher Brown, PhD, Senior Director, Discovery, Metagenomi
Session Time: Wednesday, November 17, 11:20 a.m. ET
Presentation Title: Novel CRISPR-associated Gene-editing Systems Discovered in Metagenomic Samples Enable Efficient and Specific Genome Engineering for Cell Therapy Development
Session Title: Identify Strategies to Improve Safety and Reliability of CRISPR to Advance Clinical Acceptance
Presenting Author: Gregory Cost, PhD, Vice President of Biology, Metagenomi
Session Time: Wednesday, November 17, 3:30 p.m. ET
Presentation Title: Compact Adenine Base Editor with Novel Microbial Components
Session Title: Exploring the Potential of Base and Prime Editing Technologies
Presenting Author: Jyun-Liang “Aaron” Lin, PhD, Senior Scientist, Metagenomi
Session Time: Thursday, November 18, 9:45 a.m. ET
About Metagenomi
Metagenomi is a gene editing company committed to developing potentially curative therapeutics by leveraging a proprietary toolbox of next-generation gene editing systems to accurately edit DNA where current technologies cannot. Our metagenomics-powered discovery platform and analytical expertise reveal novel cellular machinery sourced from otherwise unknown organisms. We adapt and forge these naturally evolved systems into powerful gene editing systems that are ultra-small, extremely efficient, highly specific and have a decreased risk of immune response. These systems fuel our pipeline of novel medicines and can be leveraged by partners. Our goal is to revolutionize gene editing for the benefit of patients around the world. For more information, please visit https://metagenomi.co/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005772/en/
CONTACT: Metagenomi Contacts
Investor:
Simon Harnest
CIO, SVP Strategy
(917) 403-1051
Media:
Ashlye Hodge
Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist
(510) 734-4409
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENETICS CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Metagenomi
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/16/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/16/2021 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005772/en