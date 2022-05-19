DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2022--
MetaNept ( https://metanept.io/ ), the technologically advanced metaverse for culture and commerce, announces the launch of its utility NEPT Token, which will serve as the currency and entry point for its Nept Metaverse. Nept is an interactive, 3D universe that offers users the freedom to explore hyper-realistic virtual worlds and communities while being able to monetize and merchandise their experiences.
Most metaverse experiences that we witness these days force artists to compromise on the level of the visual sophistication delivered to their fans. MetaNept’s inherent design and infrastructure allow artists, entertainers, and their respective teams to put together virtual experiences that exceed their fans’ expectations when compared with the physical world, thus positioning MetaNept as the go-to platform for virtual, multi-sensory entertainment.
MetaNept has partnered with Realiz3d to create visually complex landscapes and cities, as well as unique, otherworldly avatars designed with a detailed artistry that elevates what a metaverse can be, in contrast to the standard, cartoonish metaverses. The Nept Metaverse offers a technologically advanced concert and event platform, as well as interactive experiences with smooth mobility and an immersive, realistic aesthetic.
NEPT Token holders can purchase NFT avatars that begin as holograms within the Nept Metaverse. As the metaverse expands, the base hologram of the avatar will be fleshed out with unique features. Nept Metaverse participants can also mint additional NFT assets specific to their avatar and environments. All NEPT Token and NFT holders can participate in the Nept DAO, giving them an active role in the governance of the metaverse and making them part of the Nept community.
NEPT Token uses include the purchase and sale of assets within the metaverse marketplace, as well as land rental or purchases. Nept landholders will be able to host concerts and monetize use of their assets through contests and giveaways, the creation of wearables, and staking within the Nept Metaverse. By launching the NEPT Token, MetaNept creates an opportunity for holders to begin to grow their assets immediately.
“I’ve been living in the cryptosphere for the last eight years and have followed all the hyped metaverse and NFT projects very closely,” said MetaNept Founder and Director, Jonathan Cohen. “I ran into endless projects offering only an NFT collection and a roadmap, and few that provided a long-term vision. I saw what was missing in the metaverse space: 3D assets available on launch, along with elegance and actionable deliverables, which MetaNept brings to the table.”
About MetaNept:
MetaNept is creating the metaverse as it and the artists it works with envision it: beautiful and functional. The Nept Metaverse offers live entertainment, concert, and event venues and NFT collections as a basis for users to build and grow their own assets within a world of hyper-realistic aesthetics and immediate use cases. MetaNept prides itself on offering NEPT holders more than just a roadmap: concrete assets and immediate immersive experiences.
