Metawave Joins Pioneering Technology Companies and Global Innovators at Future Investment Initiative (FII)

Metawave Corporation, world leader in high-end sensing and perception for Terrestrial and Aerospace mobility, will be joining the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute “Invest in Humanity” celebration on its 5 th anniversary, October 26-28, 2021, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The world is witnessing the realization of futuristic technologies from flying cars to autonomous vehicles, democratizing mobility across various transportation sectors and social classes. Metawave’s disruptive imaging radar technologies on the ground and in the air ensure safety on the ground and in the air, in severe weather conditions and over unpredictable terrains, including during vertical takeoff and landing.
Bringing Intelligent Sensing and Perception for Safe Ground and Air Mobility (Graphic: Business Wire)
Armed with over 250 patent filings and 25 issued patents, Metawave has successfully transitioned the electronically steerable RADAR from large, bulky and expensive sensors developed for the Defense sector into low-cost sensors for automotive and aerial applications by reducing sizes to cell phone footprints and training its brain using its patented Machine Learning Neural Network algorithms.
FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real-world solutions in five focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability. At its 5th Anniversary, FII is expected to see the announcement of a fresh round of agreements and investments, atop a total of US$125 billion in agreements that have been announced since the debut of FII in 2017.
“Metawave is not just a young tech comment with a bright future. It’s a game changer, which will reinvent the automotive and aerial ecosystem to the benefit of citizen. We are very happy at the Institute, to give more opportunities to Metawave to grow and succeed” – Richard Attias, Executive Chairman, Richard Attias & Associates.
Last summer, Metawave delivered the automotive industry’s first 76-81 GHz beamformer chip alpha samples and evaluation boards to MIRISE Technologies, the joint venture between DENSO and Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), which launched last year to focus on next-generation in-vehicle semiconductors. Also, in early 2021 Metawave also demonstrated its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) AWARE™ platform that enables SPEKTRA radars to perform real-time object classification and labeling for more efficient and faster Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) processing with over 94% labeling accuracy. Because of its machine-learning sensor fusion, the AWARE platform enables SPEKTRA radar to deliver accuracy in storms, darkness, and dense fog, even as vehicles travel at high speeds. SPEKTRA radar’s ability to detect and classify objects beyond 300 meters is due to its unique ability to focus its beams along a specific field of view (FoV) direction to reach faster frame rates when combined with virtual MIMO array techniques in the back-end. Metawave’s SPEKTRA radar and AWARE platform videos can be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel.
“Delivering sensing and perception capabilities that surpass a human’s driving ability is critical to meet safety requirements in autonomous flying and ground cars” – Metawave CEO and founder, Maha Achour. “It is an honor and privilege to be leading a world class team to deliver the future in both mobility and 5G connectivity, and to share our success with the Future Investment Initiative audience.”
About Metawave Corporation - Metawave is pioneering disruptive millimeter wave technologies that accelerate the transition to highly automated and fully autonomous ground and aerial vehicle operation meeting safety and emerging services goals. With its patented high-resolution all-weather imaging SPEKTRA radar modules, and associated software stacks, Metawave is delivering the missing sensor with unmatched long-range sensing and perception based on novel machine learning and AI to automotive, tracking, trains, aerial and drone customers. Its SPEKTRA™ radar is the first automotive analog beamsteering radar with resolution capable of distinguishing objects close to each other, in difficult driving scenarios and in all-weather conditions, making cars safer and smarter. Metawave TURBO™ active repeaters and KLONE™ passive reflectors enable faster, more efficient, and lower cost 5G deployments, bringing connectivity to billions of users both indoors and out. Metawave's AWARE™AI object classification platform is the first demonstration of real-time radar object classification. Founded in 2017, Metawave is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Visit us at www.metawave.co, email us at info@metawave.co, and follow us on Twitter @metawavecorp, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Metawave, the Metawave logo, and all Metawave product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Metawave in the U.S. and other countries. The company names, product names, system names, etc. described in this article are registered trademarks and trademarks of each company and each organization.
