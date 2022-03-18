SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 18, 2022--
Method, Inc., the strategic design arm of digital engineering leader GlobalLogic Inc., today announced it will act as a key sponsor for the annual ProductCamp Atlanta event taking place on Saturday, March 19 in Atlanta, GA. Method will also continue its support of the global product management ecosystem by providing ongoing sponsorship of weekly Product Coffee virtual meetups. Both events welcome participants from around the world.
For over a decade, ProductCamp has provided product management, development, and design professionals seeking career development and networking opportunities with a chance to gather in a single-day, free conference created to meet the needs of this unique community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event transitioned to a weekly virtual meetup, Product Coffee, that has grown exponentially over the past two years and has no plans of stopping. The ProductCamp event taking place next week will be the first in-person conference since the onset of the pandemic.
What:
ProductCamp - Register today
Product Coffee - Learn more
Who:
ProductCamp - Product management, development, and design leaders provide career and best practices insights for attendees at this free, one-day conference. Presenters are voted on and selected by their peers on the day of the event based on rapid-fire session pitches during the conference kick-off.
Product Coffee - Industry leaders present on topics aimed at product management, development, and design professionals who join to enhance their existing skill set and network with other industry professionals in these free, weekly virtual meetups. Presenters of note include:
Where:
ProductCamp Atlanta
LeaseQuery
3 Ravinia Drive Northeast, #P7
Atlanta, GA 30346
Product Coffee - Virtual meetups
When:
ProductCamp - Saturday, March 19, 2022
9:00 am-5:00 pm EDT
Cost: Free
Product Coffee - Every Wednesday
Alternating times: 8:30 am ET / 11:30 am ET
Cost: Free
About Method
Method ( www.method.com ), a GlobalLogic company, is a strategic design firm. We create value and impact through the design of meaningful brands, digital products, and service experiences. As businesses need to navigate uncharted territories, we use design as a strategic tool to understand customer needs, discover new opportunities, make the right decisions, accelerate time to market, and drive the digital transformation process. Together with GlobalLogic, we provide design and engineering services at scale from over 30 locations across 12 countries.
