MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the sixth year in a row, the company has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.
The Index is a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress across industries. DJSI North America recognizes the top 20% sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies. MetLife was one of only seven insurers to make the list.
“Sustainability is central to how we run MetLife and drives our commitment to advancing gender and racial equity, addressing climate change, and expanding economic opportunity,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “Guided by our purpose, we’re deploying all of our resources – our people, products, investments, and giving – to create a more confident future for our stakeholders.”
MetLife’s recognition by DJSI builds on a number of recent sustainability milestones:
- MetLife committed to originating $500 million in new impact investments by 2030. In addition to addressing climate change, MetLife will focus on promoting the financial health of underserved people, which includes advancing racial and gender equity in low-income and ethnically diverse communities.
- MetLife introduced the ADVANCE Racial Equity and Inclusion Roundtable to gain insights on racial equity matters related to the workforce, talent development, commercial opportunities, and community investments. The roundtable is comprised of external thought leaders from business, academia, and the non-profit sector and is facilitated by MetLife’s CEO.
- Through premium credits and contributions, MetLife and MetLife Foundation have provided more than a quarter billion dollars of relief to help people around the world cope with the impacts of COVID-19.
- As part of 11 environmental goals, MetLife committed to reducing location-based GHG emissions by an additional 30 percent from 2019 to 2030, and to originating $20 billion of new green investments in areas such as renewable energy, LEED-certified buildings, and green bonds
For more information on MetLife’s commitment to sustainability, visit MetLife.com/Sustainability. For information on the Index methodology, visit Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as “committed to,” “commitment,” “will,” and “2030” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.
