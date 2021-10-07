MetricStream Appoints Aravind Varadharajan as Managing Director, to Lead India Center

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
MetricStream, the market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) products and solutions, today announced Senior Vice President Aravind Varadharajan’s expanded role as Managing Director of India. Based in Singapore, Aravind will now oversee the growth trajectory for the company in India in addition to APAC, Middle East and Africa.
Aravind Varadharajan, Senior Vice President & Managing Director - APAC at MetricStream (Photo:Business Wire)
As part of the company’s continued expansion in APAC where organizations are adopting digital services faster than ever before, they named Aravind to lead the entire region, covering customer needs to provide comprehensive solutions for integrated risk management.
“India continues to be at center stage for us, with the talent and expertise propelling us forward,” said Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to leverage that talent to support our clients through the digital disruption and regulatory changes with our GRC solutions. With Aravind’s experience and leadership, we shall forge forward with our cutting-edge solutions and closer customer ties.”
Aravind is a highly seasoned business leader with over 20 years of experience across sales and business management in Japan, ASEAN, and global markets across multiple business verticals. Prior to joining MetricStream, Aravind was Managing Director – Sales of Intelligent Cloud and Infrastructure at Accenture, leading the cloud business across the APAC region.
“The year 2021 heralds a new moment where the focus on resiliency, compliance and proactive risk management is going to be at the core of many business decisions. I am delighted to lead MetricStream’s team in India and offer our cloud platform and cutting-edge solutions to the broad base of companies in the region to meet their critical requirements of GRC and help companies Thrive on Risk,” said Aravind.
MetricStream offers an enterprise wide GRC approach that empowers a culture of proactive risk and compliance management through a comprehensive suite of solutions enabling customers to address risks, operational governance, and regulatory mandates. Their innovative product roadmap for the MetricStream Platform has won them analyst citations, broadened their industry and geographic outreach, and poised them for aggressive growth.
About MetricStream, Inc.
MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn,Facebook and Twitter.
