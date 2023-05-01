VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2023--
Metrie®, North America’s largest manufacturer and distributor of millwork solutions, today completed its acquisition of Anderco Inc. (“Anderco”), a manufacturer and distributor of doors and door frames, based in Fullerton, California.
This acquisition, Metrie’s fifth since 2020, enhances Metrie’s integrated millwork portfolio, offering a wider range of products that can meet the needs of current and future customers. The acquisition is a critical step in the pursuit of Metrie’s growth strategy - to be North America’s most trusted integrated millwork provider.
“The acquisition of Anderco further establishes our market leadership in California and across the U.S. Alongside our MDF manufacturing facility in Sacramento and our Metrie EL & EL distribution facilities in Chino and Galt, we are committed to building the best supply chain solutions in the industry,” commented Kent Bowie, President & CEO, Metrie. “We are excited to take on the well-deserved Anderco reputation for excellent product quality and superior customer service. Their portfolio fits seamlessly into how Metrie wants to develop its customer solutions in the Southwest and beyond.”
“Like Metrie, we are a family-owned business that places great value on quality products and customer service,” commented Peter Johnson, President, Anderco. “With nearly 100-years in the industry, we know that Metrie will be a great steward of that service, making sure our customers’ needs continue to be met.”
“With this acquisition, Metrie will be able to provide our customers with even more options when it comes to selecting high-quality millwork products,” Mr. Bowie concluded. “As market consolidation continues, we believe there is more that we can do for our customers, suppliers and partners. The Metrie team continues to actively seek other millwork-focused businesses that are exploring exit opportunities.”
For nearly 100 years, Metrie has helped people transform their homes with high quality millwork products. The Metrie story began in 1926 as a small, family-owned and -operated business in Vancouver, B.C. Since then, Metrie’s commitment to innovative design and fine craftsmanship has helped the company expand operations to include six solid wood and MDF manufacturing facilities, plus 26 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada. Metrie has grown over the last nine decades to become the largest MDF moulding manufacturer in North America. For more information, please visit www.Metrie.com or visit us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and Houzz.
