Metro Offices, a leading Flexible Workspace as a Service provider, has announced today the expansion of Metro Federal.
As a woman-owned and woman-operated private company, Metro has been operating business centers in the Washington Metropolitan area for the past 32 years. During those years, Metro has outsourced cumbersome office acquisition and administration functions to over 10,000 small and medium size companies.
“Metro has always been a company that seeks to be forward thinking on how we can assist our clients to be successful,” states Kathlene Buchanan, CEO and Founder of Metro. “With that in mind, over 10 years ago Metro sought to develop another solution to its future client base, in particular the federal government. Flexible Workspace as a Service solution provides an agency with a turnkey facility including furniture, utilities, communications, IT services and all related infrastructure, and full-time support staff under a services contract. Contracts are flexible, scalable, and applicable for 1-to-5-year terms.”
To achieve this nation-wide growth, Metro Federal has selected CORT’s Furniture-as-a-Service solution to contribute to the successful delivery of this solution.
“With the addition of CORT, our solution truly provides continuous flexibility to our government clients,” Ms. Buchanan said. “Metro and CORT will also modify the furniture configuration in our solution as the government agencies’ needs change during the contract.”
CORT’s workplace furniture offerings enable Metro Offices’ customers to increase flexibility as the fully furnished amenity brings customers one step closer to a turnkey facility. In addition to furnishings, clients are supported with expertise to locate and design their space, build out and equip an office as needed, all under one contract.
“We are very excited at CORT to be selected by Metro for this new offering to federal government customers,” said Todd Simpson, CORT Strategic Business Development Managing Director. “CORT and Metro Offices have partnered a number of times in recent years, and we’ve always been impressed with Metro’s ability to execute turnkey workspace solutions quickly and ahead of schedule, and then tailor them over time as their client’s needs change.”
About Metro Offices
Metro Offices is a private, woman-owned company that has been in the business of workspace innovation since 1989. Inspired by the creativity and drive from over 10,000 clients, Metro Offices has tailored its spaces and services in the Metropolitan Washington, DC area to meet the unique needs of its clients for over 32 years through an understanding of the importance of flexibility, high customer standards, and experience. For more information, please visit www.metroffice.com.
About CORT
CORT, a part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation’s leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring, and other services. With more than 100 locations including offices, distribution centers, rental showrooms, and retail furniture outlets across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom, and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT’s breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.
