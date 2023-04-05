NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank, today announced it will release first quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, to discuss the results.
To access the event by telephone, please dial 800-245-3047 (US), 203-518-9843 (INTL), and provide conference ID: MCBQ123 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration).
The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and accessible at MCB Quarterly Results Conference Call and in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at MCB News. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will also be available later that day accessible at MCB Quarterly Results Conference Call.
About Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) is the parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank is a New York City based commercial bank that provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small, middle-market, corporate enterprises, municipalities, and affluent individuals. With its Global Payments group, the Bank provides services to non-bank financial service companies, including serving as an issuing bank for third-party debit card programs, as well as providing other financial infrastructure, including cash settlement and custodian deposit services. The Bank operates banking centers in New York City and on Long Island in New York State. The Bank is a member of the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2022, has a Kroll BBB+ (investment grade) Deposit Rating, and was recently ranked in the top ten of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s annual ranking of the best-performing community banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. The Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank, a member of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal housing lender. For more information, please visit MCBankNY.com.
