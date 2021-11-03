NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021--
Metropolitan Commercial Bank is proud to announce that it has been included in Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies for 2021. Fortune’s annual list ranks the top-performing publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2021.
Metropolitan Commercial Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Known as “The Entrepreneurial Bank,” we share the entrepreneurial spirit of our clients. We are sharply focused on serving their needs while enhancing shareholder value.
“I have stated that we are a top-performing growth company and now Fortune agrees,” said Mark DeFazio, President and CEO of Metropolitan Commercial Bank. “We will continue to focus on expanding our services and presence across our commercial banking footprint, while scaling the banking-as-a-service model we provide to our fintech partners through our Global Payments business”
About Metropolitan Commercial Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank provides banking-as-a-service to its fintech partners, which includes serving as an issuing bank for third-party debit card programs nationwide. The Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, please visit www.mcbankny.com
