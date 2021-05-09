North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.