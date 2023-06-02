DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2023--
The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (excel) product covers the Mexico data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 31 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Queretaro, Mexico City, Monterrey, Jalisco, Merida, Quintana Roo, Guadalajara, Heroica Veracruz, Puebla, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Hermosillo, Cuernavaca, Xalapa, Villahermosa, San Luis, Bajio Region, San Juan Del Rio, Tepotzotian.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Companies Mentioned
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Telmex (American Movil)
- KIO Networks
- Equinix (Axtel)
- Serveris Hosting
- Nabiax
- Cybolt
- IPXON
- HostDime
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- Scala Data Centers.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mexico has a presence of local and global data center operators. Some major existing operators in the country include KIO Networks, Nabiax, Serveris Data Center Services, and BBVA. Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA, Equinix, and CloudHQ are the major upcoming investment companies in the country.
- The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services in the country is expected to drive the establishment of cloud regions by major cloud services providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei.
- In terms of geography, Queretaro and Mexico City contribute to more than 60% of the white floor area in the Mexico Data center Market.
- The country is also a significant OTT market in Latin America and is likely to surpass Brazil as the largest OTT market in Latin America in the next two to three years.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (31 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Guadalajara Edge data center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hms8ba
