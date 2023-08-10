WASHINGTON — Mexico’s top diplomat asserted Thursday that Texas has installed its anti-migrant buoys on her country’s side of the Rio Grande, airing the grievance with top U.S. officials.
Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas officials say they were careful to keep the 1,000-foot barrier near Eagle Pass on the Texas side.
“What we’re talking about is a very delicate situation on the border, at the Rio Grande — Rio Bravo as we call it,” Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena told reporters at the State Department at a joint news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Most of the buoys are on the Mexican side.”
This was not a slip of the tongue, as Bárcena made the point repeatedly Thursday during her first visit to Washington since becoming Mexico’s top diplomat two months ago.
After meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, she posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “I reiterated that it is essential to remove the buoys installed in Mexican territory in the Rio Grande.”
In court, Texas has insisted the barrier does not cross the line.
“The buoys occupy approximately 3% of the stream’s width and were placed on the shallower, U.S. side of the stream,” the state told a federal court in Austin on Wednesday.
At their joint news conference, Blinken and Bárcena were asked why their respective governments hadn’t already stepped in and removed the buoys, given the United States deems them illegal and Mexico deems them a territorial incursion.
The Justice Department asked a federal court on July 24 to order the state’s border barrier removed, citing a 19th-century law that bars unauthorized construction in a navigable waterway.
“Simply put, we’re a country and a government that proceeds by rule of law,” Blinken said, citing that pending lawsuit. “We need to let this legal process play out. ... That is the proper and appropriate way to proceed for a country that operates by the rule of law.”
Bárcena indicated that Mexico is likewise pinning its hopes on the Justice Department lawsuit.
“We are very much concerned about this topic and grateful that the Department of Justice of the United States has brought a lawsuit against the government of Texas,” she said. “Let’s see what the federal court says and what can be done to solve this matter in short order.”
Mexico has submitted two formal protests to the U.S. government about Texas’ border security efforts, which include deployments of National Guard and state police, and 60 miles of razor wire.
Bárcena also cited two treaties between Mexico and the U.S. regarding the river they share.
“This is an action on the part of a state government that obviously is causing problems on the border, not just affecting that state,” she said. “So I hope to receive good news over the course of this month.”
The river is about 200 feet wide where the buoy barrier was placed last month and at most about 4 feet deep, according to affidavits included in a response Texas filed Wednesday to the Justice Department lawsuit.
According to an employee of Cochrane USA, the company that sold Texas the buoys, they’re attached by 12-meter chains to concrete blocks on the riverbed.
Those tethers are long enough to let the buoy barrier shift somewhat.
Bárcena’s meetings covered a host of topics, including migration, arms trafficking, drug smuggling, trade and the war in Ukraine. She and Blinken also discussed joint efforts to combat fentanyl, a synthetic opioid at the heart of a drug epidemic.
Blinken noted that drug cartels have turned to such products because they’re relatively cheap to make compared to other illicit drugs, and far easier to smuggle because doses — often deadly — are tiny.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.