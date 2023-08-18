Meyers Manx Introduces the Resorter NEV: A Modern Take on a Beloved Classic

MONTEREY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2023--
Meyers Manx, the iconic brand behind the original fiberglass dune buggy, proudly unveiled its latest innovation, the Resorter Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) at 'The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.’
Phillip Sarofim, Chairman of Meyers Manx, standing alongside the new Resorter NEV at its private unveiling at Pebble Beach, CA (Photo: Business Wire)
Drawing from the company’s rich heritage, the Manx Resorter NEV boasts a true four-passenger capacity. Powered by a twin-motor electric drivetrain and state of the art lithium batteries, the vehicle delivers class leading torque, range, and acceleration. It is the first NEV that takes into account driving dynamics and aims to bring fun to the whole family. Designed for local exploration, and electronically limited by NEV regulations to 25mph, the vehicle is unparalleled in this market segment.
Phillip Sarofim , Chairman of Meyers Manx said, “With the Resorter NEV, we are elevating the segment by introducing an unparalleled, well-engineered vehicle with the timeless Meyers Manx aesthetic.”
“The launch signifies a pivotal chapter in our company's journey. Our blend of premium design, craftsmanship, and a commitment to fostering exploration of one’s surroundings sets Meyers Manx apart from the competition,” added Freeman Thomas, CEO, Meyers Manx.
The Resorter NEV has been developed in parallel with the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric Vehicle. The Manx 2.0 was tested in Baja California and is the epitome of their offroad legacy. The Resorter NEV shares key components with the 2.0 and will be capable of exploring large ranches just as well as the coastal communities they developed the vehicle for.
"With the rebirth of this iconic automotive brand, I'm immersed in the process of engineering and industrialization for a quality customer experience,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, board member of Meyers Manx and former CEO of Volkswagen Group of America.
Resorter NEV Highlights:
- A streamlined aluminum monocoque chassis complemented by eye-catching bodywork.
- Advanced LED lighting, an intuitive smart dashboard, and clever Easter-eggs referencing the company's history.
- Features a detachable roof, upcoming zip-down window doors, standard electric A/C, a foldable windshield, and rugged wheels ready for any terrain.
- Personalization options with a range of exterior colors, eco-friendly interior materials, and innovative front seat designs.
This modern reinterpretation of a cherished 1970s vehicle was first introduced on Thursday August 17 th to a select group of Meyers Manx enthusiasts at the Trousdale House in Monterey, California.
The Resorter NEV starts at $49,000 and the Manx 2.0 at $74,000. For further information and deposits, visit Meyers Manx at The Quail. Learn more about the Meyers Manx Resorter NEV by visiting their website.
About Meyers Manx:
Meyers Manx is the original fiberglass dune buggy kit car company, created by Bruce Meyers and now owned by Phillip Sarofim’s Trousdale Ventures. Bruce Meyers had a vision for fun when he designed and built the first-ever fiberglass body dune buggy in the 1960s. Now, over 50 years later, Phillip Sarofim has taken the wheel to expand that vision globally by bringing “More Smiles Per Mile” than anything else on four wheels.
