MFG Chemical Wins Four Performance Improvement Awards

MFG Chemical, a leader in specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, has won four Awards for plant safety and performance improvement from the chemical industry association SOCMA (Society of Chemical Manufacturers Association).
MFG’s Kimberly Park plant won the Silver Award for “EHS&S Planning & Operations.” The plant completed a major improvement project to facility process equipment, piping and equipment safety systems which substantially improved process controls and automation; redundancy in process cooling water; mitigation of risk from runaway reaction through the assessment and re-design of reactor relief systems; and improvements to process safety information for easier operator access and understanding.
The Kimberly Park plant also won a Performance Improvement Award for “Stakeholder Communications” based on its installation of a new KPI (Key Performance Indicator) communication board, which shows current incident rates, event descriptions, safety observation results, training/compliance activity calendar, safety equipment information and tips, pre-shift safety moments and safe work topics.
MFG’s Callahan Road plant also won a Performance Improvement Awards for “Stakeholder Communication,” and an Award for and “Product Stewardship.” The Product Stewardship award was based on comprehensive improvements to the processes used to select and approve suppliers and related logistics services. As part of these improvements, a new annual review and communications process now provides performance feedback to suppliers, including a score, part of which is based on EHS&S performance.
According to MFG Chemical President & CEO Paul Turgeon, “We are very proud of the MFG Chemical team and its total dedication to plant safety and continuous performance improvement. At MFG Chemical safety is more than our top priority. The ‘safety ethic’ is embedded into our company culture and everything we do. MFG Chemical provides world-class custom chemical manufacturing service to its customers because of this great, award-winning team. MFG’s completion last year of Project Odyssey, a multi-million-dollar investment which added capacity, greater safety and improved efficiency at all three of our Dalton, Georgia plants is also contributing to our success.”
Joe Welch, MFG VP EHS&S added, “These Awards are an indication of the strong efforts by the sites to continue to improve EHS&S performance. We appreciate this recognition by the SOCMA judging committee. There are 140 SOCMA member companies, and we are thrilled to be selected among the 12 other award recipient members.”
About MFG Chemical
MFG Chemical, LLC is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of markets. The Company is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, and operates four manufacturing facilities, with pilot testing and product development capabilities in Chattanooga and Northwest Georgia.
Key chemistries include Water Treatment Polymers, Amides, Esters, Imidazolines, Rheology Modifiers and Surfactants, such as Dioctyl Sulfosuccinates (DOSS). MFG has extensively upgraded and expanded its plants’ capacities, received Awards for plant safety and process efficiency, and was recertified for ISO 9001: 2015 Certification. MFG has also attained a silver ranking at EcoVadis for sustainability. For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com or contact sales@mfgchemical.com.
