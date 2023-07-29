North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.