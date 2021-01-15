No. 16 Louisville (9-1, 4-0) vs. Miami (5-6, 1-5)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Louisville looks to give Miami its 18th straight loss to ranked opponents. Miami's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels 91-88 on Feb. 27, 2018. Louisville took care of Wake Forest by 12 on Wednesday.
SUPER SENIORS: Miami's Isaiah Wong, Harlond Beverly and Nysier Brooks have combined to account for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JONES: Carlik Jones has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He's also made 83 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 66: Miami is 0-6 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.
UNBEATEN WHEN: Miami is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Hurricanes are 0-6 when opponents score more than 64 points.
STIFLING DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 38.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all ACC teams. Over their five-game winning streak, the Cardinals have held opposing shooters to 37.5 percent.
