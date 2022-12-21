DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--
The "Mice Model Generation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global mice model generation market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global mice model generation market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global mice model generation market from 2022 to 2031.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the mice model generation market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global mice model generation market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global mice model generation market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global mice model generation market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global mice model generation market. Key players operating in the global mice model generation market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global mice model generation market profiled in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Mice Model Generation Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Segment Definition
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Mice Model Generation Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Global Genetically Engineered Mouse Model Overview
5.2. Regulatory Scenario by Region/globally
5.3. Technological Advancements
5.4. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, etc.)
5.5. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)
6. Global Mice Model Generation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2031
6.3.1. CRISPR Knockout
6.3.2. CRISPR Knockin
6.3.3. Random Insertions
6.3.4. Large, Targeted Insertions
6.3.5. ES Cell Modification (homologous recombination)
6.3.6. Others
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology
7. Global Mice Model Generation Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Pharmaceutical Companies
7.3.2. Biotechnology Companies
7.3.3. Academic & Research Facilities
7.3.4. Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
8. Global Mice Model Generation Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Latin America
8.2.5. Middle East & Africa
8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
9. North America Mice Model Generation Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Europe Mice Model Generation Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Asia Pacific Mice Model Generation Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Latin America Mice Model Generation Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Middle East & Africa Mice Model Generation Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Competition Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Biocytogen
- Charles River Laboratories
- Cyagen Biosciences
- Gempharmatech
- genOway
- Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
- Ozgene Pty Ltd.
- Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
- PolyGene AG
- The Jackson Laboratory
- Yale School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Monash University
- UMass Chan Medical School
- University of Bonn
- Columbia University
- The University of Arizona
- The Weizmann Institute of Science
- The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- The Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
- Hadassah BrainLabs
