Michael Best is pleased to announce the addition of 23 lawyers and 13 professionals from Forrest Firm in a strategic combination to expand the firm’s presence in North Carolina. In addition to Michael Best’s established Raleigh office, the firm will gain seven offices throughout the state, in Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Greenville, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem.
Forrest Firm is a full-service business law firm with offices across North Carolina. Since its inception in 2011, the firm has proudly represented clients all over the globe in practice areas such as corporate transactions, intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, venture capital, and more. With a deep bench of attorneys focusing on representing start-up companies, Forrest Firm will serve as a natural complement to Michael Best’s Venture Best team, which helps counsel high-growth businesses on their financial, organizational, and regulatory needs, as well as investment fund formation, private equity investments, venture capital and growth capital financing, and forming and growing start-ups.
“Combining with Forrest Firm is the ideal match for Michael Best, as they share our vision and goals, with a clients-first focus,” said David Krutz, Firm Managing Partner of Michael Best. “By adding 36 new attorneys and professionals, we will immediately become a market leader for providing legal services, market intelligence, and strategic advice to high-growth businesses and entrepreneurs across the state and across industries in the Southeast.”
“We were drawn to Michael Best because of their rich history of success, along with their focus on client service, innovation, growth, and community service,” said James Forrest, Founder and CEO of Forrest Firm. “They are committed to many of the same things we have been committed to during the history of Forrest Firm, but on a much larger scale. We are thrilled with the combination and anticipate big things from the combined organization.”
Michael Best had 260 attorneys across 12 offices after launching its Raleigh office in 2017. Since then, the firm has grown in authority and credibility across an innovative client base. The Raleigh office added 6 attorneys in 2021; now, with the Forrest Firm team from all regions of the state joining Michael Best, the firm will have over 60 legal and technical professionals across the state and nearly 400 across the country.
“We’re impressed by Michael Best’s clear, intentional, and strategic vision for growing its presence in North Carolina, with a culture that reflects our state’s own spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Andy Jones, President of Forrest Firm. “Our deep client and community relationships throughout North Carolina will be a great accompaniment to Michael Best’s highly regarded breadth of expertise and level of service.”
The acquisition serves as another notable benchmark in Michael Best’s continued strategic expansion. Along with growth in both revenue and attorney numbers over the past few years, Michael Best has solidified its position as a leading national firm consisting of highly skilled, diverse professionals who prioritize client service.
