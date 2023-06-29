NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2023--
Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the addition of Michael Gonzales as Managing Director, Rates Liquidity.
Mr. Gonzales brings a proven track record and a wealth of deep client relationships to Academy. He served as a Managing Director at Citigroup Global Markets for over 20 years, focusing on sales to an impressive client base. Most recently, he was a Managing Director at Stifel Nicolaus & Co Inc.
“We are pleased to welcome Mike to Academy,” stated Academy’s Chairman and CEO Chance Mims, “He will be a tremendous asset to the Firm, bringing his passion, energy, and two decades plus of sell-side experience.”
Mr. Gonzales commented on joining Academy Securities: “I count myself fortunate at this stage of my career that I can not only help grow an already impressive business but also mentor and help assimilate those that have served their country into the world of fixed income sales and trading. The Social Mission at Academy is the cornerstone of our business model. It is one of the main reasons I am here.”
Mr. Gonzales graduated from the University of San Diego with a BS in Economics. He holds his Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses.
“This senior hire is an example of Academy’s continued emphasis to further our commitment to our mission - the training and mentoring of military Veterans on our team while also serving our clients within our fixed income franchise,” stated Academy’s President Phil McConkey.
About Academy Securities
Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income, and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in-depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Academy is our nation’s first post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has a strong top and middle tier client base served by a national platform with offices in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Chapel Hill, Louisville, Austin, Dallas, and Sacramento. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628035749/en/
CONTACT: Academy Securities
Michael Boyd, 646-736-3995
Chief Compliance Officer
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DEFENSE FINANCE BANKING VETERANS ACCOUNTING
SOURCE: Academy Securities
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/29/2023 07:48 AM/DISC: 06/29/2023 07:47 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628035749/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.