ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
Birdzi, the retail industry’s most comprehensive customer intelligence and engagement ecosystem, today announced that Todd P. Michaud has joined Birdzi’s board of directors as an independent member. With a sustained track record for driving breakout growth and building enduring software businesses, Michaud will advise on Birdzi’s product and scaling its customer base.
“At Birdzi, we never want to stay stagnant – our team is constantly evolving our solutions and finding new ways to solve the diverse problems facing retailers and consumer packaged goods companies,” said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder, Birdzi. “As such, we were excited to bring another accomplished, results-oriented and high-energy technology executive onto our team. We’re proud to have Michaud on our board of directors as we continue to scale Birdzi’s presence in the retail industry.”
“I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors at Birdzi because I really believe in the Birdzi product and the team around the product,” said Michaud. “Shopper marketing and personalization have become increasingly dependent on actionable data-driven analytics. Birdzi’s unique solutions allow retailers to provide individually relevant offers to every shopper that result in larger, more profitable baskets, increased revenue and better customer engagement.”
Michaud has decades of experience advising successful startups, scaling growth-phase companies and advancing mature software businesses. He is the chief executive officer at HuLoop Automation, where he oversees the company’s strategy and execution. He is also the founder of Transformation Retail, which advises retail companies and their investors.
Before HuLoop, Michaud held executive roles at DemandTec, Hypersonix, SymphonyAI, NCR, Retalix, Revionics Inc., IDS LLC and IBM.
To learn more about Birdzi, visit www.birdzi.com.
About Birdzi
Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience “Smart, Personal and Seamless” for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: www.birdzi.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005445/en/
CONTACT: Jenna Gibson
Ketner Group Communications (for Birdzi)
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL CONVENIENCE STORE OTHER RETAIL SUPERMARKET FOOD/BEVERAGE
SOURCE: Birdzi
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/13/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/13/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005445/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.