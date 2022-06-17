LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan court rejects last appeal from Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for assaulting gymnasts.
AP
Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 9:15 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.