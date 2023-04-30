DETROIT — A northern Michigan man who prosecutors say called for putting Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's head on a stick faces being jailed indefinitely Monday in a federal criminal case involving pipe bombs, anti-government extremism and an arsenal of weapons.
Court records in the criminal case against Terrence VanOchten, 56, of Mancelona describe the latest allegations of political extremism in Michigan, which has drawn a national focus in recent years amid a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the participation of more than 20 people from Michigan in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Prosecutors are concerned about VanOchten engaging in "disturbing behavior," including anti-government violence, and faulted him for violating bond conditions imposed in March after he was indicted on a federal charge of possessing unregistered destructive devices, a 10-year felony. Since being freed on bond, court officials say VanOchten has possessed a blowgun, pellet rifle, AR-15 rifle components, a crossbow, samurai sword, ammunition and body armor despite being prohibited from having weapons while awaiting trial.
During an investigation dating to last fall, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents also have obtained recordings of VanOchten talking to his wife about political extremism and the Jan. 6 siege by Donald Trump supporters.
“I want true freedom, I really do. Nancy Pelosi? She needs to have her head put on a stick," VanOchten says in one recording before talking about people charged in the Jan. 6 siege.
"I’d go to war right now for these men," VanOchten said. "Right now. This country’s a joke, and I’m tired of it.”
VanOchten is scheduled to attend a bond revocation hearing at 11 a.m. local time Monday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent in federal court in Grand Rapids.
VanOchten's lawyer, Sean Tilton, did not respond to a message seeking comment Sunday.
The investigation dates to at least Aug. 17 when Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office deputies searched property linked to VanOchten in Rapid City, east of Traverse City, after a report that he fired a Glock pistol from the front door of his home. After arriving, deputies spotted what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle that had been modified to be a fully automatic weapon, according to his criminal case.
Deputies executed search warrants at the home and found "three metal pipe bombs, manuals for manufacturing explosive devices, and a large room filled with other weapons and military equipment," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler wrote.
The cache included assault rifles, a grenade launcher, a shotgun, sniper rifle, pistols, knives, a helmet, armor, a uniform and name tapes reading “VANOCHTEN” and “U.S. ARMY.”
"VanOchten has no affiliation with the U.S. Army," the prosecutor wrote.
In October, VanOchten was sentenced to 180 days' probation for possessing a firearm while under the influence. He also was ordered to forfeit the pistol and undergo alcohol treatment.
One month later, deputies returned to his home and found him dressed in full combat gear with an AR-15 rifle, the government alleged. VanOchten had been drinking, according to the prosecutor.
On Nov. 9, a court official issued a personal protective order prohibiting VanOchten from entering the home.
"Five days later, sheriff’s deputies arrested VanOchten inside the residence (which he had entered through the rear sliding door)," the prosecutor wrote. "VanOchten admitted knowing he was not allowed inside the home."
Prosecutors cited those incidents while trying to force VanOchten to surrender the firearms, ammunition and body armor while on bond.
" ... it is reasonable to assume the federal indictment and arrest might trigger new disturbing behavior," Kessler wrote. "There is a particular danger that he will blame his wife for providing evidence against him, and attempt to obstruct, threaten, or retaliate against her.
"He might also be prompted to commit an act of anti-government violence during a 'closing window' when he still has access to firearms," the prosecutor added.
The magistrate judge ordered VanOchten to surrender the arsenal in late March.
More trouble emerged, according to the government.
On April 4, U.S. Pretrial Services/Probation Officer Zach Jabour visited VanOchten's home in Mancelona, where he is living while on bond.
"During the home visit Mr. VanOchten reported he was not in possession of any prohibited items noted in his bond order; however, he possessed a blowgun and bb/pellet rifle," Jabour wrote.
The officer also found firearms parts, including an AR-15 component and a shotgun barrel.
VanOchten agreed to have the items removed from his home.
On April 19, VanOchten signed a federal form indicating he had removed all firearms, ammunition, destructive devices and dangerous weapons from his home.
The next day, federal agents searched his home and a vehicle.
"During the search warrant, law enforcement located rifle ammunition at Mr. VanOchten’s residence and a crossbow and samurai sword in Mr. VanOchten’s vehicle," Jabour wrote.
The findings led Jabour to conclude that bond conditions had been violated.
In response, Kent, the magistrate judge, summoned VanOchten to appear in his courtroom Monday and face the possibility of being jailed while awaiting a June 27 trial.
There have been several cases involving threats against politicians in recent months in federal court in Michigan.
In March, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against Sebewaing resident Randall Robert Berka II. The criminal complaint portrays Berka as a social media-savvy man whose mother bought him an arsenal of weapons even though he had been involuntarily committed for mental health treatment in 2012.
Investigators uncovered a series of posts on a YouTube account titled “kill all federal agents on sight and hang biden” since mid-February. The account, which FBI investigators say has been traced to Berka's home near Bay City, included threats to kill members of the LGBTQ+ community and Democrats, namely Whitmer.
The Berka case was unsealed one day after a grand jury indicted an Adrian-area man accused of posting threats on Twitter to kill Jewish politicians, including Attorney General Dana Nessel.
