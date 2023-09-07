DETROIT — Michigan State University forbids students and employees from possessing firearms on campus, but its policy includes a clause that allows members of the public with concealed pistol licenses to be on the university's sprawling campus as long as they don't enter a building.
That could change Friday, when MSU's Board of Trustees considers tightening its policy to eliminate that provision during the board's first meeting of the 2023-24 school year.
MSU's current policy banning firearms on campus includes a clause that makes an exception for guns "permitted by state law regulating firearms."
University spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said MSU believed the courts interpreted the law to mean that universities couldn't enact policies that were stricter than state law. But the Michigan Court of Appeals in July upheld the University of Michigan's campus gun ban, which is stricter than MSU's law.
If the board approves a tightening of MSU's policy, it would extend the firearm bans already in place for students and employees to the public, Guerrant said. An exception would be made for people who are driving through campus with a concealed weapon. The campus is located in parts of two cities and four townships, and its borders are often traversed by many people en route to other destinations.
"It would create more consistency," said Guerrant. "The rules that (students and employees) are abiding by would also be the rules that the public would be asked to abide by."
Changing the provision, Guerrant said, is not a response to the Feb. 13 fatal shooting that claimed the lives of three MSU students and critically injured five others.
Students and advocacy groups have been asking for this change for a while, Guerrant said.
Among those who have sought the change include the group Michigan State Students Against Gun Violence, created in fall 2018 by two MSU students who got involved in gun violence prevention in high school after a shooter killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.
The student group noticed the clause in MSU's firearms policy, which essentially allows citizens to carry concealed weapons on campus, and viewed it as a loophole. Such an exception is uncommon among the weapons policies of other Michigan public universities.
The student group took their concerns about the clause to the Board of Trustees in 2019. But the school was still reeling then from the Larry Nassar sexual misconduct scandal, and instruction went remote the next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Student advocates continued to lobby the board, but were told by trustees that MSU was waiting for the Michigan Supreme Court to rule on a lawsuit filed against the University of Michigan challenging its policy before making any potential changes.
The proposed amendments to the firearm policy follow a July ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals that upheld UM's weapons ban, which prohibits everyone, except law enforcement, from possessing a firearm, knife, sword or machete on property owned or leased by the UM, even if the person has a concealed carry permit. Ann Arbor resident Joshua Wade challenged UM's ban, arguing that the policy conflicts with state law and the U.S. Constitution. The Court of Appeals ruled that UM can develop its own firearms policy because the university is considered a school and is therefore exempt from Second Amendment mandates.
Guerrant said that the proposed change is not in response to the Court of Appeals ruling, which MSU realizes that it could still be appealed.
But "it did give us more confidence that we are going to change our policy," Guerrant said.
Steve Dulan, the East Lansing-based lawyer representing Wade, said he filed an appeal of the Michigan Court of Appeals decision to the Michigan Supreme Court. He said he will take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.
Dulan also said he hopes MSU doesn't change its policy.
"A gun ban doesn’t make anyone safer," said Dulan. "However, it does make people more vulnerable. When you have people who are licensed to carry, and they are told they can't go into a certain place, you are creating a mass murder empowerment zone. You are creating a situation where people are stripped of their basic constitutional right to protect themselves. And that always encourages crime."
None of the university's trustees could be reached for comment.
But in February 2022, Trustee Kelly Tebay said publicly that she was "100% in support of changing this policy."
Chair Rema Vassar told The Detroit News in 2022 that she has mixed feelings about the policy because there are a lot of roads on MSU's campus, but she doesn't think guns belong on campus.
"Weapons on campus is not something we should be allowing," Vassar said. "But all the roads … that's slippery."
