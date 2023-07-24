LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Monday a former same-sex partner would be entitled to shared custody of a child they had with their one-time partner if they can prove Michigan's past ban on gay marriage prevented them from marrying.
The ruling addresses a select group of gay couples that were blocked from marrying or, by extension, adopting their partner's child prior to a landmark 2015 case overturning Michigan's prohibition of same-sex marriage. For those couples that split after a partner gave birth to a child via in vitro fertilization there weren't the typical markers to establish custody, such as shared genetics, a legal marriage, or legal adoption of the child.
The high court ruled 5-2 Monday that in situations such as those courts should apply a test regarding what the intent of the couple was prior to conceiving and giving birth to the child.
"A would-be equitable parent has standing if they demonstrate by the preponderance of the evidence that the parties would have married before the child's birth or conception but for the unconstitutional laws that prevented them from doing so," the decision written by Justice Megan Cavanagh said.
Some ways to prove that intent would include whether the couple took advantage of other symbols of commitment, such as a commitment ceremony, an exchange of vows, a commingling of assets, joint decision making on significant financial questions, or a sharing of childrearing responsibilities, the high court ruled.
"If that threshold test for standing is satisfied, the court may evaluate the equitable-parent factors to determine whether the would-be equitable parent has standing to seek custody and parenting time," Cavanagh wrote.
Cavanagh was joined in the majority opinion by Justices Richard Bernstein, Kyra Harris Bolden, Elizabeth Welch and Elizabeth Clement. Clement is a Republican nominee and serves as chief justice for the high court.
The case stems from a dispute between Kalamazoo women Carrie Pueblo and Rachel Haas, who had a civil commitment ceremony in 2007 and a child through in vitro fertilization in 2008, several years before the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court Obergefell decision legalized gay marriage across the U.S.
In 2017, Haas demanded Pueblo have no further contact with the child, but Pueblo sought joint custody in 2020.
Haas, who conceived and carried the baby, currently has sole custody of the child — a situation that was upheld by a local judge and the state court of appeals because Pueblo had no genetic, adoptive or marital rights over the child.
Pueblo's lawyers had argued she was an "intended parent" when Haas gave birth and that both women should be acknowledged as parents deserving of shared custody. Pueblo's lawyers argued her rights were supported by the equitable-parent doctrine and rules regarding assisted reproductive technology.
Usually, under Michigan law, a child conceived by a married woman through assisted reproductive technology with consent from her husband is considered the child of both of them.
Haas had sought to block custody because Pueblo was not related to the child biologically or by adoption, a position the Kalamazoo County Circuit Court and Michigan Court of Appeals upheld. The courts found Pueblo was not a parent under the definitions provided in Michigan's Child Custody Act.
But the high court on Monday said Pueblo made a "sufficient showing" under the equitable parent doctrine to at least allow her argument for shared parental rights to proceed to trial. The high court reversed the lower court decisions and remanded the case back to Kalamazoo Circuit Court for further proceedings.
"....plaintiff's allegations that she cultivated the development of a relationship with the child over a period of time, desires to have parental rights, and is willing to pay child support are sufficient to advance her claim for equitable parenthood," the majority wrote. "Plaintiff also alleged facts entitling her to a threshold determination of whether the parties would have married but for Michigan's unconstitutional bar on same-sex marriage."
Bolden, a former state lawmaker, added in a concurring opinion that the Legislature should amend state laws related to parenting, marriage and reproductive technologies to reflect the Obergefell decision and lessen future confusion over parental rights.
Justices Brian Zahra and David Viviano dissented, arguing the solution to Pueblo and Haas' question lay with the Legislature's oversight of laws governing parental authority, not with a "legally unsupported extension" of the equitable parent doctrine undertaken by the judiciary.
