DETROIT — Nearly five dozen Michigan churches plan to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church amid a rift over LGBTQ+ issues that has fractured one of the country's largest Protestant denominations.
Mark Doyal, spokesperson for the Michigan conference of the United Methodist Church, confirmed that as of Monday — the deadline for churches looking to disaffiliate by June's annual conference — 58 of the state's 721 United Methodist Churches would be disaffiliating, or about 8%.
The issue at hand for most disaffiliating churches is the idea that the United Methodist Church is weakening its own doctrines. The church officially recognizes marriage as between a man and a woman, but the church has eased its interpretations of its own Book of Discipline — effectively the law of the church — to allow for same-sex marriages. It also has started to allow for LGBTQ+ clergy.
Based on the number of churches that have requested information from the conference, Doyal said he didn't expect to see too many more churches disaffiliating in the future.
"I believe this is going to be the majority of churches we are seeing," he said. "Of course, we won't know until we know. We're certain there will be a few more. But compared to other annual conferences we've seen across the country, I believe we have a significantly lower number departing."
Michigan has a relatively low number of disaffiliating churches compared with some other conferences around the country. In Tennessee's Holston conference, for example, 21% of its membership is leaving; in North Carolina's eastern conference, the number is closer to a third.
Many congregations in Michigan are heading in a more progressive direction, Bishop David Bard of the Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church previously told The Detroit News. But other congregations see it as a step too far.
The Michigan conference has already said it plans to allow clergy to officiate same-sex weddings when the Book of Discipline changes. Not all other conferences have said they would do this. But those who follow what they called a "more traditional" interpretation of the UMC's texts said this approach is moving away from the true word of the Bible as well as the Book of Discipline.
Many of the departing churches are on the smaller side and tend to hold more conservative views, leaders say. But the largest congregation leaving in Michigan is Cornerstone United Methodist Church in the Grand Rapids area, one of the fastest growing churches that has about 1,300 attendees between its three locations weekly.
The main church is in Caledonia with satellite campuses in downtown Grand Rapids and the suburb of Wyoming. It also averaged 877 weekly virtual worshippers in 2022, according to the Michigan conference.
In March, 616 voted to disaffiliate, while nine opposed it and two abstained.
"The vote to disaffiliate comes amidst a half-century-old debate over the denomination’s future, primarily over The United Methodist Church’s relationship with LGBTQ+ persons," the church said in a March release announcing the vote.
Bard said in the same release that the general conference had "provided for congregational disaffiliation in light of our long debate."
"Cornerstone Church has been faithful in following that process and has come to this decision to disaffiliate," he continued. "Any separation in the church is painful for all involved."
The 33-year-old Cornerstone church will remain independent, leaders say. But Ken Nash, the church's lead pastor since 2021, has spoken openly about his congregation's desire to remain connected to UMC.
"We carry a deep appreciation for the United Methodist Church," Nash said in an email to The News. "We are grateful for the many ways the denomination builds bridges to the marginalized in our society, and we believe we can still learn much from them. Our hope is to remain networked and connected to the UMC and other denominations in our future as we believe we are better together. It just doesn’t have to be so formalized organizationally."
He added that his congregation is meeting with UMC Michigan Conference leaders in the next few weeks to help find ways "we can stay in relationship in ministry in the coming years." Nash told the Michigan conference newsletter that "this isn’t a renegade spirit that we have."
As part of that effort, Cornerstone plans to continue to financially support La Nueva Esparanza UMC, a Hispanic congregation in Grand Rapids, the Rev. Margie Crawford, superintendent of the Midwest District, told the Michigan conference newsletter.
Cornerstone United Methodist Church in the Grand Rapids area is leaving the Michigan conference after its members voted to become independent but continue to have less formalized ties to the United Methodist Church.
In Metro Detroit, Doyal said one of the largest departing congregations would be the Korean United Methodist Church in Troy. Church representatives could not be immediately reached for comment, but Doyal said the Troy congregation would be joining the Global Methodist Church — the newly formed church that follows many of the same practices as the original, just with a more traditional, strict interpretation of the Book of Discipline.
One of the key pieces of the Global Methodist Church's doctrine is that marriage is between one man and a woman, which is the same as the United Methodist Church's formal beliefs for now. The Global Methodist Church also requires that its clergy follow its doctrine closely or else risk a church being removed from the denomination, whereas the United Methodist Church gives its clergy more latitude.
Leaders for the Global Methodist Church could not be reached for comment. But Keith Boyette, chief executive of the Global Methodist Church, told The News in December that the doctrine should be preserved rather than accommodating "the culture in which it lives."
"The doctrine of the church should be determined by the church, and congregations should live out that doctrine," Boyette said. "We believe the doctrine we have has been received generations ago, not that it is something we create today based on whichever way the wind blows."
The congregations that have taken the necessary steps to leave will be approved by the annual conference to go in June. The steps include a vote in which at least two-thirds of members opt to leave the United Methodist Church and can include things like buying out the building they are housed in. Churches that missed Monday's deadline but still wish to disaffiliate will be able to do so in the fall, Doyal said.
The decision for each congregation is a deeply personal one, leaders say. For some churches, the decision may be obvious — the Chelsea First United Methodist Church, for example, told The News last year that it had been openly offering marriages to anyone who sought a Christian marriage since April 2021, regardless of their sexual orientation. But for others, it can be fraught and can mean losing beloved community members.
In Michigan, Bard and local leaders have repeatedly emphasized that the decision, both for churches and for individuals, is a deeply personal one and should be respected. Bard has insisted his goal is to have a "spacious conference," one that has room for everyone regardless of their individual read of the church's texts.
That mindset and dedication to respect from the bishop down is likely at least partially a reason that Michigan's disaffiliations have been relatively few, leaders say. When everyone, from individual members to massive congregations, are given the room to form their own spiritual opinions, it can bring everyone into a better space, Doyal said.
Bard's "commitment to graciousness has really meant a lot to people," Doyal said. "We want to be a welcoming space to as many people as possible, and this is the way we get there."
