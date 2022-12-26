DETROIT — A 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather.
Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
The eastbound Turnpike, or Interstate 80, was shut down near mile marker 106. The crashes occurred between State Route 53 and State Route 4 in Groton Township, authorities said.
Sgt. Ryan Purpura of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they, along with many partner public safety agencies, spent hours investigating the crash.
"Weather is considered to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time," said Purpura. "There were a total of four people killed as a result of this crash and numerous others injured."
The other victims include Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo, and Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon. The name of a fourth victim whose family has not been notified yet hasn't been released.
After the crash, buses were utilized to take people from their vehicles to a local facility so they could stay warm. The westbound lanes of I-80 opened just after 11 p.m. Friday and eastbound lanes reopened around 5 p.m. Saturday.
"It is hard for me to find the words to say that our sweet daughter, Emma Smith left this world on Friday, December 23," Matthew Smith shared on Facebook. "Details of her end-of-life service will be provided here soon. If anyone would like to share a Emma story that would be wonderful for my family."
Roth, another victim of the crash who was from Toledo, was pregnant at the time while driving with her two other children Friday, wrote her sister-in-law, Chris Roth.
"I am writing to ask for support for our family after a devastating loss," Chris Roth wrote in a GoFundMe. "Sadly, Julie and the child she was carrying did not survive. Thankfully, her two children survived but are suffering injuries from the accident. The children have been moved to multiple hospitals in order to receive the support they need after being in the accident and having been stuck in the cold weather waiting to be rescued."
Chris Roth said she's asking for donations for her brother, Tony Roth, to help pay for the children's medical costs, Julie's funeral expenses, and to help him to adjust to the loss of his wife and unborn child.
"Please keep my family in your prayers as we are going through these tough times," she wrote. "Thank you for your support during this horrific tragedy."
