DETROIT — Lawyers Matt DePerno and Stefanie Lambert gained the spotlight and fundraising dollars by touting their efforts to investigate voting machines, but a special prosecutor and a citizens grand jury have now concluded their inquisition conflicted with Michigan law.
Over the last three years, DePerno and Lambert have been at the forefront of a push to question voting technology and have repeatedly discussed having experts who analyzed the sensitive equipment. In September 2021, for example, DePerno said he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment could be manipulated.
"This is a far more expansive operation than I can tell you about," DePerno told a crowd in Oakland County in June 2021, as he challenged Republican Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. "So don't lose hope."
This week, however, special prosecutor D.J. Hilson announced criminal charges against DePerno, the Republican former nominee for attorney general, and Lambert, a lawyer who's championed lawsuits targeting the last presidential election.
The cases will test whether Trump supporters' unsuccessful campaign to identify widespread voter fraud crossed legal boundaries.
DePerno and Lambert are each facing four felonies in Oakland County Circuit Court, including undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine. Hilson released a statement Thursday, saying clerks in Michigan had been "deceived" into handing their equipment over to people who weren't authorized to have it.
Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, has brought two felony charges against a third defendant, former state Rep. Daire Rendon, a Republican from Lake City. Her charges include false pretenses after she reached out to multiple clerks, attempting to obtain their voting equipment.
DePerno and Lambert have denied wrongdoing. Lambert has said because the clerks provided the equipment, it was legal. And DePerno has said the charges were motivated by "politics rather than evidence."
Rendon's lawyer hasn't responded to a request for comment.
Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen ruled in July it was illegal for someone to take possession of a voting tabulator without authorization from the Secretary of State's office or a court order.
McMillen's decision, which came in a suit filed by Hilson against Lambert, sharpened the charges of undue possession of voting equipment, said Chris Thomas, a lawyer who served as Michigan's elections director for more than three decades. Thomas called the pending cases in Oakland County "extremely important."
"In what universe does anyone think that partisan players or anyone outside of election administration officials can have access to a voting machine to open it up, try to manipulate the system and then give it back to the community to put back into service?" Thomas asked. "It's ridiculous."
'A serious issue'
The court filings were the culmination of about 18 months of investigation by law enforcement that started on Feb. 3, 2022, when an election software company contacted the Michigan Bureau of Elections and said a third party had been granted access to a voting machine in Richfield Township in Roscommon County.
Lori Bourbonais, director of the bureau's election administration division, contacted the Michigan State Police after she was given additional details by Roscommon County Clerk Michelle Stevenson, according to documents obtained by The Detroit News through a past open records request.
Stevenson acknowledged in her conversation with Bourbonais that she had provided a county tabulator to a third party, in addition to two tabulators that others had provided in Richfield Township. Bourbonais described the situation as a "serious issue."
"I told her I would also need to turn this information over for investigation," said Bourbonais, according to the Feb. 11, 2022, police report.
Those three tabulators were among five at the center of Hilson's case. The Michigan Bureau of Elections says only election officials, licensed vendors and accredited voting system test laboratories can be granted access to voting equipment.
So far, Hilson has provided little information about the findings that led this week to his charges. In an email Wednesday, Hilson said he will make the information available in "an open courtroom" during a preliminary examination or trial.
Yet, public statements, videos posted on the internet and findings by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office describe the involvement of DePerno, Lambert and Rendon in a campaign to obtain and examine tabulators, acts that experts have said violated Michigan law.
'A coordinated plan'
In August 2022, Nessel's office formally sought the appointment of a special prosecutor to consider the case because, at the time, she was running against DePerno of Kalamazoo for a second term as the state's top law enforcement officer. Nessel, a Democrat, won the race in November by 9 percentage points over DePerno, who had been endorsed by Trump.
Attorney Matthew DePerno left investigators a trail of information about his efforts to gain access to voting machines. The Republican from Kalamazoo lost a campaign for attorney general last year to Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel.
According to an Aug. 5, 2022, petition by Nessel's office for a special prosecutor, state investigators found that DePerno, Lambert and Rendon "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators" in Roscommon County and three townships: Richfield Township in Roscommon County, Irving Township in Barry County and Lake City Township in Missaukee County.
In 2021, as the campaign to examine voting machines was playing out, DePerno was leading a lawsuit to challenge election results in northern Michigan's Antrim County, where human errors caused the initial tallies to be incorrect. DePerno and his client, William Bailey, had argued that there were larger problems with the Dominion Voting Systems equipment used there.
The litigation made DePerno a star among Trump's supporters who hoped to overturn the Republican's loss to Democrat Joe Biden. DePerno raised money for his legal efforts. As of July 26, 2021, a web page for his "Election Fraud Defense Fund," which asked donors to make checks payable to DePerno, reported having collected $389,050 in donations.
In his Antrim County lawsuit, a judge only granted DePerno and his team access to a tabulator in the clerk's office to take forensic images of the machine. They weren't given permission by the judge to take a tabulator downstate for testing.
But to bolster their case, DePerno and his team examined other tabulators despite the law against undue possession of the equipment.
The Attorney General's office has previously alleged a group of individuals, including DePerno, convinced local clerks to hand over tabulators, took the tabulators to hotels or Airbnb rental properties in Oakland County, broke into the machines, printed fake ballots and performed tests on the equipment.
DePerno has countered that he had "nothing to do with any hotel rooms or any Airbnbs."
'This is you guys'
In April 2021, a photograph of an Election Systems & Software modem was used as an exhibit in DePerno's Antrim County lawsuit, according to the Attorney General's office. The modem in the picture was of the tabulator taken from Roscommon County, the attorney general's office found.
Likewise, in spring 2021, DePerno gave multiple interviews about a video from One America News that was posted on his law firm's website. The clip showed one of DePerno's cybersecurity experts, Jeff Lenberg, working with a Dominion Voting Systems tabulator and running ballots through it on May 3, 2021, in a Royal Oak apartment.
One America News claimed the video demonstrated how voting systems can be compromised to manipulate results. During a May 7, 2021, appearance on a podcast called "Dark to Light with Frank & Beanz," DePerno promoted the One America News report.
"What machine is he using? Is he using an actual Antrim County machine?" one of the podcast hosts asked DePerno about Lenberg.
"We can't tell you what machine he's using," DePerno replied. "But he's using a Dominion voting tabulator. And it's a tabulator that is of all the same specifications of anything that we would find in Antrim County. Same model. Same brand. Same programming. Same everything."
A voting machine with red tape on it is featured in in a video from One America News posted on the website of Matt DePerno's law firm. A so-called "system vulnerabilities expert" named Jeffrey Lenberg is pictured. He was identified as part of DePerno's legal team.
According to an Aug. 5, 2022, letter from the Attorney General's office to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, another Democrat, when the Lake City Township tabulator was returned to the clerk there in September 2021, the seal number on the machine was covered over with red tape in the same manner as the tabulator shown in the Lenberg video.
During a May 4, 2021, interview with a conservative podcaster, DePerno's client for his election lawsuit in Antrim County, William Bailey, drew a connection between the fundraising and the video of Lenberg running ballots through a tabulator in the Royal Oak apartment.
"Everybody that's been giving money. This is you guys. You funded this," Bailey said during the two-hour interview that focused on the Lenberg video. "What's coming out is because of you."
DePerno is now facing four felony charges: undue possession of a voting machine, conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine, conspiracy to commit unauthorized access to a computer system and willfully damaging a voting machine. The undue possession of a voting machine is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.
Nessel's office had referred four so-called cybersecurity experts to the special prosecutor for potential criminal charges, including Lenberg and Douglas Logan, who led an audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.
But Hilson said Thursday those individuals would not be charged with crimes because they had been "deceived by some of the charged defendants and made to falsely believe on multiple occasions that their possession and tampering of the tabulators was lawful."
Lambert and Rendon
Lambert, a lawyer from South Lyon, is facing the same four felony charges as DePerno.
She has been involved in a series of election-related lawsuits since November 2020 and has described herself as working with DePerno on the Antrim County litigation.
On Dec. 6, 2020, she signed an unsuccessful lawsuit in Michigan, alleging "massive election fraud." Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf was one of the plaintiffs. Likewise, Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock.com, tweeted recently that he had funded Lambert's efforts "to the tune of millions of dollars."
Lambert, DePerno and Michael Lynch, a private investigator who was working with the Barry County Sheriff's Department on an election probe, were once scheduled to appear at an "election integrity fundraising evening" in California. The American Foundation for Civil Liberties & Freedom promoted the event, describing the group of participants as the "Antrim County election lawsuit & investigation team."
A website advertises an "election integrity" fundraiser in California featuring Michigan attorney general candidate Matt DePerno and Michael Lynch, who was involved in an election investigation in Barry County
The Michigan Attorney General's office has said the unauthorized access to voting machines occurred between March 11, 2021, and late June 2021. On June 22, 2021, Lambert formed a new company in Michigan called DePerno Lambert PLLC, according to state business records.
As for Rendon, Stevenson said Rendon reached out to her about gaining access to equipment and told her that “representatives” were doing an investigation into election fraud and needed her voting machine, according to a past letter from the Attorney General's office.
At the time, in 2020 and 2021, Rendon was serving in the Michigan House. She left because of term limits at the end of 2022. But there was no official House investigation into election fraud that involved Rendon.
Multiple other clerks, including Carol Asher, the longtime clerk in Denton Township, have said Rendon contacted them about providing machines.
“She wanted to get access to our tabulator, and I said no," Asher previously told The News.
"She called me on my cellphone on a Saturday," Asher added.
Rendon had been one of the most outspoken lawmakers in the state advancing unproven claims of fraud in the November 2020 presidential election. In June 2021, as Michigan senators released a report that found no evidence of widespread fraud in the election, Rendon released her own statement saying she had "evidence reflecting systematic election fraud in Michigan."
About three months later, she gave a speech outside the Michigan Capitol, questioning why others didn't want to see "evidence" of election fraud in the 2020 vote. In an interview at the time, Rendon said her evidence was "from two IT (information technology) experts." Rendon said her evidence showed that voting machines were "accessible" and could have been hacked.
"They had IP addresses on them for countries outside of the U.S.," Rendon said on Oct. 12, 2021.
No other charges
Hilson announced the charges against DePerno and Rendon on Tuesday. Then, on Thursday, he unveiled the allegations against Lambert, the third and final defendant.
"These charges were authorized by an independent citizens grand jury," Hilson said in a statement. "Protecting the election process is of the utmost importance for our state and country.
"This investigation and prosecution is an important step in that direction."
While Nessel had referred nine individuals to Hilson for potential charges, the special prosecutor said Thursday that other suspects wouldn't be charged, including Barry County Sheriff Leaf, who was involved in a push to examine voting equipment in his county.
Hilson said the outcome was based "on careful consideration of the totality of the evidence gathered by investigators, review of the witness statements, evaluation of the law related to viable defenses and decisions based on what is fair and just."
On Leaf, Hilson said, there was not sufficient evidence to prove the sheriff committed a crime.
That was also the case for Jason Rybak, a Michigan lawyer who formed a business in 2021 called United States Election Investigation and Lawsuits Inc., according to Hilson.
Rybak wasn't referred to Hilson by Nessel but was listed as a "suspect" in Hilson's statement.
