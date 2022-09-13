DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
The "Microbiome Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microbiome market reached a value of nearly $340.8 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $340.8 million in 2021 to $945.1 million in 2026 at a rate of 22.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2026 and reach $1,932.5 million in 2031.
Growth in the historic period in the microbiome market resulted from increased need for immunology, increasing collaborations, government initiatives, increased healthcare expenditure and growth in the number of healthcare facilities. The market was restrained by low healthcare access, pricing pressures from regulators and lack of awareness on microbiomes.
Going forward, a rise in healthcare expenditure, rising requirement for customized medicine, increasing funding, technological advances and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high cost of instruments, ethical concerns related to genomic study and stringent regulations.
North America was the largest region in the microbiome market, accounting for 56.0% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the microbiome market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 49.0% and 19.6% respectively during 2021-2026. These will be followed by North America, where the markets is expected to register CAGRs of 18.5% respectively during 2021-2026.
Market-trend-based strategies for the microbiome include use of artificial intelligence for better analysis and to smooth the processes, strategic collaborations and agreements to broaden their product portfolios, boost revenues and establish category leadership, investing in 3D printing technology for more accurate information and increased efficiency, increasing the number of pipeline studies to develop microbiome therapeutics to treat different diseases, consider investing in the development of oncology microbiome therapeutics to maximize revenues, and considering nanotechnology for identifying low-abundant samples and to improve productivity, efficiency and accuracy of the precision technologies being used.
Player-adopted strategies in the microbiome market include focus on expanding microbiome business through strategic investments aimed at expanding manufacturing capabilities and strategic agreements with existing market players, expanding microbiome business by strategic investments on research and development and partnerships with market players for the development of innovative therapeutics and products, obtaining funding to invest in the development of pre-clinical and clinical programs, and expanding product development activities in the microbiome therapeutics.
Key Trends And Strategies
- Use Of Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning
- Strategic Collaborations And Agreements
- Use Of 3D Printing And Ink
- Increasing Number Of Pipeline Studies And Drug Development
- Increasing Investments In Development Of Cancer Microbiome Therapeutics
- Growing Prominence Of Nano-proteomics
Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Bacteria; Archaea; Viruses; Other Microbiomes
- By Product: Therapeutics; Diagnostics By Microbiome Therapeutic: Infectious Diseases; Gastrointestinal Disorders; Metabolic Disorders; Cancers; Others
By Microbiome Diagnostic: Genomics; Proteomics; Metabolomics
- By End-Use: Infectious Diseases; Gastrointestinal Disorders; Metabolic Disorders; Cancers; Other Diseases
- By Technology: Genomics; Proteomics; Metabolomics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Microbiome Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
7. Microbiome Market Characteristics
8. Microbiome Market Trends And Strategies
9. Impact Of COVID-19 On Microbiome Market
10. Global Microbiome Market Size And Growth
11. Global Microbiome Market Segmentation
12. Microbiome Market, Regional And Country Analysis
13. Asia-Pacific Microbiome Market
14. Western Europe Microbiome Market
15. Eastern Europe Microbiome Market
16. North America Microbiome Market
17. South America Microbiome Market
18. Middle East Microbiome Market
19. Africa Microbiome Market
20. Human Microbiome Therapeutics - Pipeline Analysis
21. Microbiome Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Microbiome Market
23. Microbiome Market Opportunities And Strategies
24. Microbiomes Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
25. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Seres Therapeutics
- Enterome Bioscience
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Vedanta BioSciences
- Second Genome Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ud0gyp
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005808/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/13/2022 07:41 AM/DISC: 09/13/2022 07:41 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005808/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.