The "Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, by Source Type, by End Use Industry and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cellulose is an organic substance, with high content of fiber. It is extensively used in packaged food products, in order to enhance their shelf life and to enhance their nutritional value. Pure cellulose is available in market in various forms such as microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), powdered cellulose (PC), and low crystallinity powdered cellulose (LCPC).
The difference between various forms of cellulose is related to the size, shape and degree of crystallinity of their particles. Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is largely gaining popularity and is used extensively in the pharmaceutical sector. It is a purified and partly depolymerized cellulose with shorter crystalline polymer chains. MCC is widely used as a binder and filler in drug formulations, owing to its strong binding performance. In addition to this, microcrystalline cellulose is also useful in the food & beverages and cosmetics & personal care industries.
Market Dynamics
Development of new grades of microcrystalline cellulose with improved pharmaceutical characteristics including silicified microcrystalline cellulose (SMCC) and second generation MCC grades, is expected to increase its penetration in the pharmaceutical industry, and support market growth of microcrystalline cellulose. Further, the wide applicability of microcrystalline cellulose is considered as another factor, driving growth of market. Microcrystalline cellulose is widely used in packaged food as a texturizing and anti-caking agent and is also used in cosmetics and personal care products such as hair and skin care products.
North America held a dominant position in the global microcrystalline cellulose market in 2021, owing to growing pharmaceutical industry in the region. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, in 2021, North America accounted for the largest share in the world pharmaceutical market with 48.5% share. Low calorie food is gaining popularity among obese population in the region, which is expected to support market growth, as microcrystalline cellulose is majorly used as a cellulose based fat replacer in dairy products, sauces, and frozen desserts.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, By Source Type:
- Wood Based
- Non-wood Based
Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, By End Use Industry:
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others
Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
