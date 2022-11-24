DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022--
The "Microinverters: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the study includes microinverters phase type, connectivity, capacity, and end user.
The report provides an overview of the global microinverter market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 through 2027. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of microinverter providers.
The publisher examined the way in which the microinverters market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.
Microinverters have advantages compared to conventional inverters. Some of the advantages include better efficiency, individual monitoring, safe usage, cost-effectiveness, longer service life, rapid shutdown capability, greater electricity generation, and being suitable for varied conditions. These advantages are expected to fuel market demand for microinverters in the forecast period.
Solar energy is a clean source of electricity; solar power generation is growing tremendously in countries such as China, Germany, Spain, and the U.S., thus, the microinverters market is expected to see high demand in those countries during the forecast period. Further, governments of both developed and developing countries are determined to increase their alternative energy sources and this is expected to drive the market demand for microinverters in the forecast period.
In this report, the global market for microinverters is segmented based on phase type, connectivity, capacity, end user, and geography. Based on phase type, the microinverter market is categorized into single phase and three phase.
Based on connectivity, the microinverter market is segmented into standalone and on-grid. Based on capacity, the microinverter market is segmented into =250 W, 250-600 W, and >600 W. Based on end users, the microinverter market is segmented into residential, and commercial and industrial.
The North America region currently is the largest market by region for microinverters. The presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, favorable political and economic environment, and surge in demand for solar energy are some of the key factors driving the North American market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest growing market for microinverters globally.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including AEconversion GmbH & Co. Kg., Crystal Solar Energy, Enphase Energy Inc., Siemens AG and Solar Panels Plus LLC
The report also covers the market for microinverters with regard to the end-user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that can affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for microinverters in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of five year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for microinverter in value and volumetric terms, and their corresponding market share analysis based on inverter phase, connectivity, load capacity, end-user segment, and geographic region
- Assessment of major driving factors, opportunities and challenges in this innovation driven market, with emphasis on COVID-19 impact on the microinverters market
- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on manufacturers, suppliers, and major types of end-users of these products
- Review of patents applied and published on microinverters by each major category, and detailed description of recent key granted patents
- Insight into the recent industry structure, increasing investment on R&D activities, key growth strategies, and strategic analysis of key players in the global microinverter market
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Study Goals and Objectives
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Reasons for Doing the Study
1.4 Intended Audiences
1.5 Information Sources
1.6 Methodology
1.7 Geographic Breakdown
1.8 Analyst's Credentials
1.9 Custom Research
1.10 Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Microinverters: Market Overview
3.1 Advantages of Microinverters
3.2 Disadvantages of Microinverters
3.3 Life-Cycle Assessment of Microinverters
3.3.1 Life-Cycle Assessment
3.4 History of Microinverters
3.5 Value Chain Analysis
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market Drivers
3.6.2 Market Restraints
3.6.3 Market Opportunities
3.7 Market Regulations/Standards/Schemes
3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Microinverters
3.9 Patent Analysis
3.9.1 Recent Key Granted Patents
3.10 Impact of Covid-19 on the Solar Photovoltaic (Pv) Market
3.10.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Microinverters
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Phase
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Single Phase
4.3 Three Phase
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Connectivity
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Standalone
5.3 On-Grid
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Capacity
6.1 =250 W Capacity
6.2 250 W-600 W Capacity
6.3 >600 W Capacity
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Residential
7.3 Commercial and Industrial
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
8.1 Total Global Value by Region
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 Spain
8.3.4 Netherlands
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Top Companies
9.2 Strategic Analysis
9.2.1 Product Launches and Developments
9.2.2 Acquisitions, Expansions, Mergers, and Investments
9.2.3 Collaborations and Partnerships
9.2.4 Key Product Launches and Developments
9.2.5 Key Collaborations and Partnerships
9.2.6 Key Acquisitions and Expansions
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Aeconversion GmbH & Co. Kg.
- Altenergy Power System Inc.
- Crystal Solar Energy
- Darfon Electronics Corp.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Dongguan Kaideng Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
- Enphase Energy Inc.
- Generac Power Systems Inc.
- Ningbo Deye Inverter Technology Co. Ltd.
- Ningbo Austa Solar Tech Co. Ltd.
- Northern Electric Power Technology Inc.
- Renesola Ltd.
- Sensata Technologies Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Sma Solar Technology AG
- Solaredge Technologies Ltd.
- Solar Panels Plus LLC
- Sunsights Solar
- U R Energy
- Zhejiang Envertech Corp. Ltd.
