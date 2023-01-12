DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
The "Microscopy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Type; By Product; By End-Use; By Region Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 11.71 billion by 2030
Rising interest in regenerative medicine and an increase in nanotechnology research are factors responsible for the market's growth. Additionally, the development of whole-slide scanning systems due to digital microscopy has driven the growth of the market.
Rising demand for pharmaceutical and cell biology research, as well as the emergence of new and advanced technologies, are accelerating the market's growth over the forecast period. Other factors boosting the global market include an increase in the creation of new integrated microscopes and a rise in the demand for microscopes in the significant end-use sector.
The market served a negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic due to stringent government rules and regulations of social distancing, which led to lockdowns. Less expenditure from the end-user for microscopes also hampered the production of the components of the microscope.
Microscopy Market Report Highlights
- The semiconductor & electronics segment holds the largest market as microscopes provide a large number of critical data in failure analysis techniques which needs extremely precise voltage contrast measurements.
- Optical microscopy is projected as the second largest market as it is used for medical diagnosis, the field being termed histopathology when dealing with tissues or in smear tests on free cells or tissue fragments.
- The microscope segment accounted for the largest market share due to increasing applications and strong demand for technologically sophisticated magnification devices.
- Due to the increased use of microscopes in R&D activities in life science, material science, and semiconductors, academic & research institutes microscope segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.
- North America accounts for the largest market share due to many important research institutes and universities in the region.
Microscopy Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing application areas of microscopy
- Technological advancement in microscopes
Restraints and Challenges
- Dearth of skills professionals
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PESTLE Analysis
Microscopy Industry Trends
Value Chain Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Company Profiles
- Bruker Corp.
- CAMECA
- Danaher Corporation
- Hitachi High-Tech Corp.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Nikon Corp.
- NT-MDT SI
- Olympus Corp.
- Oxford Instruments (Asylum Corporation)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Zeiss Group
Scope of the Report
Microscopy, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Semiconductors & Electronics
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Drug Delivery & Development
- Pharma-biopharma Manufacturing
- Other Healthcare Applications
- Material Science
- Others
Microscopy, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Optical Microscopy
- Confocal Microscopy
- Stereo Microscopy
- Digital Microscopy
- Compound Microscopy
- Other Optical Microscopy
- Electron Microscopy
- Scanning Probe Microscopy
- Atomic Force Microscopy
- Scanning Tunneling Microscopy
- Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopy
- X-rays Microscopy
- Others Microscopy
Microscopy, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Microscopes
- Accessories
- Software
Microscopy, End Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Industrial Users
- Semiconductor & Electronic Industry
- Automotive
- Food & Beverages
- Diagnostic & Pathology Labs
- Pharma & Bio-pharma Companies and CROs
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Others
Microscopy, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
