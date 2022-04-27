DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2022--
The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Microsoft Outlook on Steroids" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The first step in catapulting your career ahead of your competitors is fully to use Microsoft Outlook. If you are using Outlook mainly to send and receive email and to record appointments and meetings, about 85% of the power of Microsoft Outlook is being left unused.
In this session you will learn how to customize the Calendar for productivity, overcoming hurdles that delay the completion of tasks and projects while creating a methodical way to meet deadlines. With this session, you can be assured nothing slips through the cracks.
Well-known business writer Tom Peters asked, "How does a major project get to be a year late?" And then he answered his own question: "One day at a time." As an individual contributor, it is your responsibility to complete your assignments on time. With this instruction, you'll keep your projects moving down the tracks at a steady speed and finish by the deadline plus you'll have a tool for setting and reaching your personal goals.
This session teaches the secrets of using the Calendar and Tasks Folders in tandem, supporting assignments from a deep-dive organizational standpoint to keeping track of urgent deadlines. The techniques demonstrated make Outlook a reliable tool for exponential productivity. When the principles are implemented, you will gain company-wide recognition for completing your assignments on time and being a valuable team player.
In this session, you will learn to dig out from the heavy load of tasks that arrive via email and work from a cleaner Outlook Inbox. You will gain the skills to reduce what flows into your Inbox while expediting email processing.
You'll get quick tips for processing email in Outlook that can save you precious minutes every day and help you leave work on time. You'll be amazed at how many features the Outlook Inbox has that can help you organize, sort, and prioritize email - enabling you to stay on top of urgent tasks and project deadlines. You'll work faster and smarter as you process email and benefit from instructions to:
Key Topics Covered:
Session 1: Catapult Your Career with These Time Management and Microsoft Outlook Techniques
- Use the calendar to manage the daily workflow and keep track of sensitive deadlines
- Estimate the time tasks take and complete work within the identified time frame
- Never miss a meeting
- Use categories to help sort information in all folders: Calendar, Contacts, Tasks, and Inbox
- Use the Outlook Calendar to provide a workload overview
- Pace daily productivity
- Keep a track of project deadlines
- Ensure you keep a track of personal `life balance` activities
- Use Categories to help you sort information
- Use the `All day event` designation for your advantage
- Stop procrastination
Session 2: How Using the Tasks and Calendar in Tandem Gives You Unprecedented Productivity
- Identify the differences between the To-Do List, Tasks, and the To-Do Bar
- Use the Tasks folder to organize complex work requests
- Record and remember all assignments and deadlines
- Prioritize delegated tasks and projects
- Remove completed tasks from your working view
- Create new folders for multifaceted projects
- Capture all details of every project
- Customize column headings in Task folders enabling the user to view project-relevant information
- Tailor reminder windows with REAL information
- Record details and time spent on each assignment
- Use the Tasks folder and the Calendar in tandem to plot mid-assignment checkpoints
- Using the tips and techniques taught in this session will enable you to stop spinning your wheels in unproductive activities. You will leave the office on time with a calm feeling that your assignments are under control.
- BONUS: We'll cover how to use the Assign Tasks feature in the Tasks folder, enabling managers to receive up-to-date information on the status of assigned tasks for each direct report.
Session 3: Surviving Avalanche Email: Take Control of Your Inbox
- Session Highlights
- Clear your Inbox every day
- Handle work assigned to you via email
- Use reminders effectively
- Organize and search for emails you need to keep
- Use `Favorites` to highlight frequently used folders
- Move email automatically to selected folders
- Understand features such as `Ignore,` and `Clean Up`
- Group conversation topics with `Show As Conversations`
- Take advantage of voting buttons
- Discover Quick Parts and Quick Steps
- Set preferred commands with the Quick Access Toolbar
Session 4: Become an Outlook Geek: Tips for the Advanced User
- Set conditional formatting
- Choose personal folder options in the File Tab
- Enable the Weather Bar
- Set two Time Zones
- Use the Rules Wizard
- Give delegate access to calendars and tasks
- Customize signatures and use them in innovative ways
- Archive information
- Move PST files to another computer
- Use simple keyboard shortcuts
