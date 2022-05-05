DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2022--
The "Microspheres: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes microspheres, which are homogeneous microparticles of 1 to 1,000 microns in diameter. Microspheres can be solid or hollow and are made from a variety of raw materials.
In this report, the publisher analyzes the global market for microspheres by both material type and application. Since there are several types of microspheres that vary drastically in quality, chemical properties, functionality and price, each type of microsphere is discussed in detail, including materials, manufacturing processes, advantages, prices and primary applications. Similarly, due to these variations, microsphere use in five major application markets are discussed and analyzed in detail.
The report provides detailed analysis and market forecasts by industry, microsphere type and geographic region through 2027. It describes major industry players and examines recent advances in technology, newly evolving markets, companies and other factors influencing pricing characteristics. As already mentioned, except in a few segments, market prices are not controlled by supply and demand; instead, markets are created by new technologies and applications.
The scope of the current report has been widened by increasing the number of companies reviewed to more than double the number in past reports. The explosion in participants in the field is creating both job opportunities as well as new applications.
The global microsphere market is on a strong growth trajectory. The market is growing largely due to new product introductions and application developments as well as growth in new geographies for existing or already-developed products and applications.
The microsphere market can be split into four product segments: glass microspheres, polymer microspheres, ceramic microspheres and other microspheres, which largely includes natural materials that are made in microspherical shapes.
The global trend for continued GDP growth is definitely helping the microsphere market, and the long-term trends for growth in medical applications such as cancer treatment and sustained drug release are supporting this market and its participants.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for microspheres technology
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for microspheres, current trends and innovations, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation and forecast the global microspheres market size, and corresponding market share analysis by microspheres type, end-user industry, and geographic region
- Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements in the medical devices industry, supply chain analysis, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Identification of the market areas that are expected to experience the highest growth in demand
- Market outlook for microspheres demand in five segments composites, personal care, life sciences, medicine and medical devices, and other specialty industries
- Description of different types of microspheres, including glass, ceramic and polymer, with respect to the chemical compositions and unique material properties that make them suitable for specific industries and applications
- Review of price trends and the relationship between price, quality, end-use applications, and functionality in the microsphere industry
- Assessment of the intellectual property (IP) related to microspheres and categorizes leaders in each field that are developing new applications for microspheres
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M Co., BASF, Bio-Rad Laboratories, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Merck KGaA, Terumo Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- What's New in this Update?
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Microsphere Manufacturers
- Microsphere Users
- Technocrats and Scientists
- C-Level Executives and Investors
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Microspheres
- Definition of Microspheres
- Industry Overview
- History of the Microsphere Industry
- Polymers Used in Microsphere Preparation
- Technology Trends
- Advantages of Microspheres
- Ball-Bearing Effect
- Encapsulation
- Expandable Microspheres
- High Filler Loading
- Surface Quality
- Weight Reduction
- Pricing Structure
- Critical Parameters for Selection of Microspheres
- Color
- Composition
- Cost Limitations
- Crush Strength
- Electrostatic Charge
- Operating Temperature
- Optical Characteristics
- Particle Size and Particle-Size Distribution
- Specific Gravity
- Wall Thickness
- Competing Products and Limitations
- Microspheres Vs. Traditional Fillers
- Microspheres Vs. Traditional Pigments
- Safety and Environmental Considerations
- Limitations
- Trade Statistics
Chapter 4 Global Market for Microspheres by Application Industry
- Composites Industry
- Buoyancy Products
- Cement Additives
- Construction Materials
- Flooring, Grout and Caulk
- Oil and Gas Exploration
- Panels
- Thermosets
- Trends in the Composites Industry
- Composites Industry Forecast
- Medical Technology Industry
- Cancer Treatments
- Controlled Release Drugs
- Embolization Therapies
- Medical Devices
- Trends in the Medical Technology Industry
- Medical Industry Forecast
- Life Sciences Industry
- Life Science Applications and Technologies
- Market Scenario in the Life Sciences Industry
- Life Sciences Industry Forecast
- Personal Care Industry
- Trends in the Personal Care Industry
- Personal Care Industry Forecast
- Microspheres in Other Industries
- Additives/Specialty Chemicals/Materials
- Adhesives
- Aerospace
- Blasting Applications
- Coatings
- Consumer Products
- Electromagnetic Interference Shielding
- Explosives
- Grinding and Dispersion Media
- Leather
- Paints
- Printing Inks and Toners
- Refractory
- Retroreflective/Highway Safety
- Spacers
- Technical Textiles and Nonwoven Materials
- Summary of the Global Market for Microspheres by Application Industry
Chapter 5 Global Market for Microspheres by Material Type
- Solid Polymer Microspheres
- Polyethylene Microspheres
- Pmma Microspheres
- Polystyrene Microspheres
- Polyamide (Nylon) Microspheres
- Acetal Microspheres
- Polytetrafluoroethylene/Teflon (Ptfe) Microspheres
- Polypropylene Microspheres
- Biodegradable Microspheres
- Fluorescent Microspheres
- Opaque Microspheres
- Colored Microspheres
- Manufacturing Processes
- Hollow Polymer Microspheres
- Manufacturing Process
- Polymers
- Solid Glass Microspheres
- Primary Applications and Benefits
- Manufacturing Processes
- Hollow Glass Microspheres
- Primary Applications and Benefits
- Lightweight Filler
- Manufacturing Processes
- Porous Glass Microspheres
- Glass Microspheres
- Solid Ceramic Microspheres
- Silica Microspheres
- Zirconium Oxide Microspheres
- Aluminum Oxide Microspheres
- Manufacturing Processes
- Hollow Ceramic Microspheres
- Electrical Properties
- Good Packing Factor
- High Melting Point
- Inertness
- Hardness
- Low Density
- Low Oil Absorption
- Low Thermal Conductivity
- Manufacturing Processes
- Ceramic Microspheres
- Other Microspheres
- Metal-Coated Microspheres
- Magnetic Microspheres
- Paramagnetic Microspheres
- Specialty Coated Microspheres
- Market for Other Microspheres
- Summary of Global Market for Microsphere by Material Type
Chapter 6 Global Market for Microspheres by Region
- North American Market
- Companies in the North American Market for Microspheres
- North American Market by Country
- European Market
- Companies in the European Market for Microspheres
- European Market by Country
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Asia-Pacific Market
- Companies in the Asia-Pacific Region
- Apac Market by Country
- China
- India
- Rest of the World Market
- Companies in the Row Market for Microspheres
- Summary of the Global Market for Microspheres by Geographic Region
Chapter 7 Market Trends
- Drivers
- Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials
- Superior Properties Over Conventional Fillers
- Increasing Demand in Various End-Use Industries
- Challenges
- Fluctuation in the Raw Material Prices
- Production Challenges Including Microsphere Filtration and Drying Efficiency
- Low Penetration of Technologically Advanced Solutions in Underdeveloped Countries
- Value Chain Analysis of Microspheres
- Emerging Trends in the Global Composites Market
- Upsurge in the Demand for Microspheres in Medical Industry
- Biodegradable Microspheres
- Thermoplastic Expandable Microspheres
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Microspheres
Chapter 8 Recent Developments
- Recent Developments
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis Till 2017
- Patent Analysis by Company
- Patent Trends
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Asia-Pacific Microspheres
- Bangs Laboratories Inc.
- Basf
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bo Kwang Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardiogenics Holdings Inc.
- Ceno Technologies
- Cenosphere India Pvt. Ltd.
- Cenostar Corp.
- Chase Corp.
- Cospheric LLC
- Dennert Poraver GmbH
- Dupont
- Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd.
- Eko Export Sa
- Evonik Industries AG
- Expancel (Nouryon)
- Elminas
- Floratech
- Givaudan
- Illumina Inc.
- Imerys S.A.
- Kimberly-Clark
- Kish Co. Inc.
- Kobo Products, Inc.
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- Kulin Corp.
- Kureha Corp.
- Langfang Olan Glass Beads Co. Ltd.
- Loreal Sa
- Lucite International
- Luminex Corp.
- Magsphere Inc.
- Mannkind Corp.
- Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd.
- Merck Kgaa
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Merz North America Inc.
- Microsphere Technology Ltd.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Mo-Sci Corp.
- Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere Plant Co. Ltd.
- Oakwood Labs
- Omya AG
- Petra India Group
- Phosphorex
- Polymicrospheres
- Pq Corp.
- Prizmalite Industries Inc.
- Quirem Medical Bv
- Reslabspheres
- Sigmund Lindner GmbH
- Sinclair Pharma plc
- Sirtex Medical Ltd.
- Sphere One Inc.
- Spherotech
- Suneva Medical Inc.
- Sunjin Beauty Science
- Terumo Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Trelleborg Ab
- Whitehouse Scientific Ltd.
- Xbrane Biopharma
- Xl Sci-Tech Inc.
- Zeeospheres Ceramic LLC
