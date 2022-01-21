DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 21, 2022--
The "Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market - Middle East & Africa Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.
The report provides the revenue of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA. The next section of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market report highlights the USPs such as key industrial events (licensing partnership/merger & acquisition), disease epidemiology by region/ country/sub-region, COVID-19 pandemic impact on industry (value chain and short/mid/long-term impact), and key success factors of top players operating in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA.
The report also delves into the competition landscape of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA. Key players operating in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, strategic overview, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA profiled in this report.
Companies Mentioned
- 23andMe, Inc.
- Ancestry
- CircleDNA
- Eurofins Scientific
- Family Tree DNA (Gene by Gene)
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Living DNA Ltd.
- Medichecks.com Ltd.
- MyHeritage Ltd.
- MyMedLab, Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Key Questions Answered
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
- What are the revenue share projections of key segments of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA during the forecast period?
- Which segment is likely to lead the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA in terms of revenue by 2031?
- How technological developments are widening the scope for the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in MEA?
- What is the market position of different companies operating in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market in in MEA?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: MEA Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. MEA Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Key Industrial Events (licensing partnerships/mergers & acquisitions)
5.2. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate
5.3. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)
6. MEA Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Sample Type
7. MEA Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Test Type
8. MEA Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Provider
9. GCC Countries Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast
10. South Africa Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Rest of MEA Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Competition Landscape
12.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
12.2. Company Profiles
