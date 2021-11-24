DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
The "Pay TV and OTT video in the Middle East and North Africa: Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
ASPU for traditional pay-TV services will decline rapidly: falling from USD21.7 per month in 2020 to USD16.5 in 2025, but this will be offset by a significant increase in the number of traditional pay-TV subscribers.
The pay-TV and OTT video services market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will generate USD4.3 billion in retail revenue by 2025 up from USD3.7 billion in 2020. This forecast report analyses the relative strength of IPTV, cable, satellite and OTT video services as they compete for a share of consumer spending in the region.
This report provides:
- forecasts for the number of pay-TV households and services, the number of premium OTT video users, their retail revenue (spend) and average spend per user (ASPU)
- forecasts split by pay-TV platform: cable (analogue and digital), IPTV, pay DTT, satellite (DTH) and operator OTT; operator OTT and third-party OTT are split by category of OTT video service: linear channels, linear events, TVoD (rental), TVoD (ownership) and SVoD
- forecasts for five individual countries and MENA as a whole.
Who Should Read this Report
- Product and strategy managers within pay-TV providers and operators who require market sizing for business planning purposes, as well as an overview of the key trends that are affecting the market in order to help them to develop propositions accordingly.
- Business development managers within vendors of video solutions who need to assess the size of the opportunity for their products and services.
- Financial analysts who need to understand the dynamics and the size of the pay-TV market and its interaction with OTT video services.
Key Metrics
- Pay-TV households and connections
- OTT video users
- Retail revenue (spend)
- ASPU
Pay TV is split by the following access technologies:
- Cable (analogue and digital, CATV)
- IPTV
- Pay digital terrestrial TV (DTT)
- Satellite (DTH)
- Operator OTT
- Third-party (non-operator) OTT
OTT video is split as follows:
- Linear - channels (paid-for and free)
- Linear - events
- TVoD (rental and ownership)
- SVoD (paid-for and free)
Countries Covered
- Egypt (NEW)
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
