DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "Middle East - Fixed Broadband Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Middle Eastern countries expand fixed broadband infrastructure through national broadband plans
The Middle East presents a complex region for developing telecoms infrastructure. Many countries have financial resources from oil and gas to fund upgrades and expansions to networks, providing the region with one of the more sophisticated telecom sectors globally. Lacking such resources, Israel has instead relied on its technological prowess.
Other countries, notably Iraq, Syria, and Yemen have been deeply affected by war and civil unrest, which have destroyed equipment and eroded the ability of telcos to offer reliable services. These conditions have also dissuaded investors from committing funds to these markets.
The various measures imposed during the pandemic to restrict travel, and to limit social mingling in environments such as workplaces and schools, have resulted in a dramatic growth in voice and data traffic. While telecom networks have largely coped with the additional traffic demands placed on them, these demands have also encouraged telcos and governments alike to step up their investment in fibre-based broadband, and in 5G.
State support is notable in long-term national broadband plans which have been put in place across the region, and which in general terms aim to create an overall knowledge-based transformation of economies, in turn benefitting societies and business processes.
Notable examples of such schemes include those in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain (all with Vision 2030 programs), which are promoting e-government, e-health, e-commerce, and e-banking systems. Oman is building fiber-based networks as part of a strategy to 2040, hoping to connect all premises to a gigabit network.
It is matched by Qatar, which has one of the most mature fixed broadband markets in the Middle East, due to its extensive fixed broadband network (the QNBN) based on GigaNet fibre which already covers more than 90% of premises.
Supporting all of these developments are the numerous existing and planned submarine and terrestrial cables which criss-cross the region. The Middle East is particularly well placed to tap into cable systems running between the Far East and Europe, with numerous landing points in the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman.
Key Topics Covered:
COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Regional Middle East Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed and mobile broadband penetration
Regional overview
- The Middle East and NBN plans
- Submarine cables
- Fixed broadband statistics
- Satellite broadband
Bahrain
- Market analysis
- National telecom network
- International infrastructure
Iran
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Overview of the national telecom network
- National Internet Network (NIN)
- International infrastructure
Iraq
- Market analysis
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Historical overview
- International infrastructure
Israel
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- National telecom network
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
Jordan
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Other fixed broadband services
- National telecom network
- International infrastructure
Kuwait
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Overview of the national telecom network
- National networks
- International infrastructure
Lebanon
- Market analysis
- Fixed broadband statistics
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- National telecom network
- International infrastructure
Oman
- Overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fibre-to-the-Premises networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Overview of the national telecom network
- National broadband strategy (NBS)
- International infrastructure
Qatar
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) networks
- Wireless Broadband
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
Saudi Arabia
- Market overview
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure (satellite, submarine)
Syria
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
Turkey
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
United Arab Emirates
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
Yemen
- Market overview
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6f22x
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005265/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS NETWORKS TELECOMMUNICATIONS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/17/2022 07:32 AM/DISC: 01/17/2022 07:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005265/en