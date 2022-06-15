NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2022--
MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments, announced today that the firm has bolstered its team with two senior hires. Marshall Phelps will be joining the firm as a Managing Director and Partner within MidOcean Private Equity focusing on the firm’s Business Services vertical, and Jim Henderson has joined as a Managing Director on the Investor Relations team.
The hiring of Messrs. Phelps and Henderson follows the addition of Erik Oken, former Global Chairman of Investment Banking at JP Morgan, to MidOcean Private Equity as Chairman earlier this month, and is further validation of MidOcean’s dedication to deepening its bench of talent.
“As we continue to strengthen our team with best-in-class executives, Jim and Marshall are the latest examples of highly experienced investment industry professionals who we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming to MidOcean,” commented Ted Virtue, Chief Executive Officer of MidOcean. “Jim and Marshall have established themselves as proven leaders in their respective areas of focus over the course of their careers, and I’m thrilled to have them as part of the team following a number of other strategic hires across our platform.”
Mr. Phelps brings extensive experience providing strategic advice to public and private companies, private equity funds, and entrepreneurs in connection with critical M&A and corporate finance transactions, as well as long-term growth strategies, market trends, and competitive positioning to MidOcean. Prior to joining the firm, he spent over fifteen years at Lazard as a Managing Director and senior member of the Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment group, where he was a leading advisor to clients across the business services spectrum, with particular expertise advising global digital media, tech-enabled services, entertainment, and related technology companies. Previously, Mr. Phelps practiced law in the private equity group of O’Melveny & Myers LLP, and in 2016 was recognized as a “40 Under 40 Dealmaker” by The M&A Advisor. Mr. Phelps earned a B.A. from Colgate University and a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.
Mr. Henderson brings more than sixteen years of investor relations and marketing expertise to MidOcean. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Co-Head of Marketing and Investor Relations at Stone Point Capital LLC, a financial services-focused private equity firm. Prior to Stone Point, Mr. Henderson served for thirteen years as the Head of Marketing and Investor Relations at Chilton Investment Company, LLC, a multi-strategy equity hedge fund manager. Before that, he spent sixteen years as a Specialist at Henderson Brothers Incorporated, serving on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Henderson earned a B.S.B.A. from Georgetown University.
About MidOcean Partners
MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005373/en/
CONTACT: MidOcean Investor Relations:
Allison Donohue
Investorrelations@midoceanpartners.comMidOcean Media:
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE CONSULTING BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ASSET MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: MidOcean Partners
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/15/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/15/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005373/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.