MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments, today announced that Ravi Saligram, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Newell Brands, has joined the firm as an Operating Partner.
Mr. Saligram is a three-time public company CEO with a track record of orchestrating transformational strategies at multinational corporations and maximizing value for shareholders. A highly experienced and visionary leader, Mr. Saligram has built strong brands and sustainable multi-unit global businesses across industries, market channels, and geographic regions. MidOcean will leverage his extensive multi-sector experience and proven management abilities to unlock the tremendous value potential embedded within its portfolio.
Erik Oken, Chairman of MidOcean’s Private Equity business, said, “I have known Ravi for over a decade and have long admired his thoughtful leadership skills and incredible capability as a change agent. Ravi’s deep base of both Consumer and Business Services experience is the perfect complement to MidOcean’s areas of investment focus.”
Mr. Saligram added, “I am thrilled to embark on this next chapter of my career at MidOcean. For over 20 years, MidOcean has continued to successfully grow and innovate for the benefit of its portfolio companies and investors. Joining this team of like-minded individuals serves as an exceptional opportunity for me to collaborate with those who share my passion for transforming companies and brands to drive value for stakeholders.”
Mr. Saligram brings over 35 years of executive experience across industries to MidOcean, having held senior leadership positions at premier global companies including Newell Brands, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, OfficeMax, ARAMARK, Intercontinental Hotels Group, SC Johnson, and Leo Burnett. As President and CEO of Newell Brands, Mr. Saligram restored the company’s reputation as an innovation powerhouse, strengthened its e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities, and led the rejuvenation of multiple iconic brands including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Coleman and Yankee Candle. During his tenure, the company resumed its position on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list in 2022 and 2023. He currently serves as Lead Director on the board of Church & Dwight Co., Inc., the publicly traded parent company of Arm & Hammer, WaterPik, VitaFusion and OxiClean, and as a director on multiple non-profit boards. Mr. Saligram earned an MBA from the University of Michigan and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Bangalore University.
About MidOcean Partners
MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.
