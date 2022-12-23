North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy with rain...scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.