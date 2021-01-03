North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.