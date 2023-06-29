DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2023--
The "Military GPS and GNSS Devices Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Military GPS and GNSS Devices Market will surpass US$2.72 billion in 2023, this work calculates. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
Heavy Reliance of the Military Sector on GPS and GNSS Devices Driving Market Growth
GPS and GNSS devices have become essential for military operations, providing location, navigation, and timing information to military personnel, vehicles, and weapons systems. The military relies on GPS and GNSS for a wide range of applications, including reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and communication. As a result, any disruption or failure of GPS or GNSS systems could have serious consequences for military operations.
To mitigate this risk, the military has implemented various measures, including developing backup systems and improving jamming and spoofing detection capabilities. However, with the increasing reliance on GPS and GNSS systems in military operations and the growing complexity of military equipment, the demand for more advanced and robust GPS and GNSS devices is likely to continue to grow.
Several companies are invested in producing robust and precise devices for military and defence. Some of the major companies are Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Garmin International, Rockwell Collins, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, and NovAtel Inc.
Evolving Cybersecurity Risks can Compromise GPS Signals
Cybersecurity risks can have serious consequences for military operations, which is why it is essential to take steps to mitigate them. This could involve implementing encryption and authentication protocols, using anti-jamming technologies, and monitoring GPS and GNSS signals for signs of interference or tampering. Some examples of cybersecurity risks include spoofing attacks, jamming attacks, and physical tampering among others.
Market Dynamics
- Driving Factors
- Heavy Reliance of the Military Sector on GPS and GNSS Devices
- Strong Worldwide Military and Defence Spending
- Increasing Investment in Unmanned Vehicles
- Restraining Factors
- Challenging to Cope with Stringent Regulations
- Evolving Cybersecurity Risks can Compromise GPS Signals
- Inadequacy of GNS and GNSS Devices in Dense Environments
- Opportunities
- Heavy Research & Development Investment in Satellite Navigation Solutions
- AI and 5G Integration to Improve Device Functioning
- M-Code Approved Anti-Jamming Systems
This 350+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
- Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Military GPS and GNSS Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for device type, type, GNSS receiver type, and category, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
- Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Military GPS and GNSS Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
- Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Military GPS and GNSS Devices Market, 2023 to 2033.
Companies Profiled
- AI Convoy (Luxembourg) S.a r.l. (Cobham Limited)
- BAE Systems plc
- Boeing Co.
- CalAmp Corp.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Juniper Systems Inc.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- QinetiQ Group plc
- Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Safran SA
- Hexagon AB
- Thales Group
- Trimble Inc.
- Topcon Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfjawj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629352979/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SECURITY DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY 5G ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE OTHER DEFENSE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/29/2023 07:22 AM/DISC: 06/29/2023 07:21 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629352979/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.