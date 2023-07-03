DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 3, 2023--
The "Military Mid IR Sensors Market Research Forecasts 2023-2029" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Military mid IR markets at $34.19 billion in 2022 are anticipated to reach $130 billion by 2029 as price performance increases and unit costs decrease from $3,000 per unit to $900 per high-end unit. $100 per mid-range sensor has dropped to $20. $8 has dropped to $.6 per unit providing price points that make the sensors affordable. or less per unit on average drive further interest from commercial buyers. The decrease in the size of units from bench-size devices to portable units makes them more useful across the board in every industry.
Military medical applications include human breath monitoring, glucose sensing, cancer detection and diagnostics, eye surgery, and environmental health monitoring. Medical monitoring utilizes trace detection of benzene, toluene, or xylene. Medical applications account for a growing mid-IR laser military market. The medical area is evolving in both diagnostics and treatment. Improved diagnostics are made possible through photonic technologies. Mid IR sensors deliver a better understanding of the disease: Optical molecular imaging is anticipated to be significant.
The decrease in the size of units from bench-size devices to portable units makes them more useful across the board in every industry. Worldwide military mid IR sensor markets are poised to continue to achieve significant growth with the implementation of smartphone apps. autonomous vehicles and drones create demand for more and more sensors. Everything needs a sensor to be connected to the Internet and available to smartphone apps.
Mid-infrared sensors and imaging applications depend on quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology. Daylight Solutions quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology has been delivered to more systems for more customers in more applications than all other QCLbased solutions combined. Advances in QC laser technology and spectrometer hardware are combined with spectroscopic techniques. Intra pulse spectroscopy and similar techniques provide a major step change in sensitivity, speed of operation, fingerprinting capability, size, and cost. They offer a major improvement in methods of gas detection. Recent advances in spectrometer hardware relate to QC gas sensors. Advances exploit recent technological advances including miniaturized integrated electronic systems, plug and play interfaces, and micro optics. These will progressively replace unwieldy, fragile, and expensive instrumentation. The lasing wavelength for QCLs is determined by the choice of semiconductor material. By adjusting the physical thickness of the semiconductor layers new functionality is achieved. This removes the material barriers associated with conventional semiconductor laser technology.
An infrared spectroscopic laser source has no need for cryogenic cooling, provides high output powers, has large spectral coverage, provides excellent spectral quality, and has good tunability. The removal of the noise floor provides a competitive advantage because it can be implemented without the need for complex fringe removal techniques. It can be done without expensive optical isolators. The feature that allows manageable removal of the noise floor enables the laboratory performance of technology to be commercialized. Mid-IR analyzers in process control are expected to save trillions of Btus annually in the petrochemical sector. Process control and environmental monitoring potential applications are evolving for this technology.
Examples of mid IR applications follow:
- Combustion emissions analysis
- Fugitive emissions control
- Contraband detection
- Improved safety conditions for plant workers
- On-site detection of chemicals
Key Topics Covered:
1. MILITARY MID IR SENSOR MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS
1.1 Mid IR Sensors Offer Wavelength Tunability and High Optical Power
1.2 Products with Mid-IR Sensors
1.3 Mid-IR Sensor Market Trends
1.4 Mid-IR Detection
1.5 Infrared Radiation Variation of Measuring Techniques
2 MILITARY MID IR SENSORS MARKET SHARES AND MARKET FORECASTS
3. MILITARY MID IR SENSORS PRODUCT DESCRIPTION FLIR MILITARY MID IR SENSORS AND TECHNOLOGY
3.1 Daylight Solutions
3.2 SenseAir
3.3 Acuity Brands Inc./Sensor Switch Occupancy Sensor Products
3.4 Block Engineering Quantum Cascade Laser Products
3.5 Sofradir
3.6 GE Sensors
3.7 Hamamatsu
3.8 Telops IR Sensors
3.9 MKS/Newport Corporation Mid-Infrared Sensor Cards
4. MILITARY MID IR SENSOR TECHNOLOGY
4.1 Power Technology Mid IR Sensor Applications
4.2 Semiconductor Diode Lasers Operating at Midwave-Infrared (Mid-IR) Wavelengths
4.3 Biomedical and Chemical Mid-IR SPR Based Sensor
4.4 Mid IR Waveguides
4.5 Sol-Gel-Coated Mid-Infrared Fiber-Optic Sensors
4.6 Magnetic Nanoparticle Mid-Infrared Pathogen Sensor for Food Matrixes
4.7 Miniaturized Mid-Infrared Sensor Technologies Trends
4.8 Infrared Technology
4.9 Mid-IR Non-Invasive Medical Systems
5. MILITARY MID INFRARED (IR) SENSORS COMPANY PROFILES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- AdTech Optics
- Aerocrine
- Agiltron
- Airbus
- Airsense Technology
- Axis Communications
- BAE
- Block Engineering
- Boeing Bosch Group
- Cascade Technologies
- Circassia
- Current Corporation
- Cymbet
- Daylight Solutions
- Digi International
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Elliot Scientific
- Emerson
- EnOcean GmbH
- EnOcean Technology
- Finisar
- GE
- Hamamatsu
- Hensoldt
- II-VI Incorporated
- ILX Lightwave
- InfraTec
- Ionfinity
- IPG Photonics
- Johnson Controls
- Kidde Products Limited
- Kollmorgen
- L-3 Harris Technologies Inc
- Leonardo
- Lockheed-Martin
- Lumentum
- M Squared
- ManTech International
- Maxion Technologies
- Micro-Epsilon
- MKS
- Moog Inc
- Nanophase Technologies
- Newport Corporation
- Northrop Grumman
- NovaWave Technologies
- Omega Engineering
- Opto Diode Corporation
- Opto Solutions
- Physical Sciences
- Power Technology
- Raytheon
- Rheinmetall
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Saab
- SenseAir
- Sensor Switch
- Sentinel Photonics
- Sofradir
- Spectris
- Telaire
- Teledyne/FLIR
- Telops
- Textron Inc
- Thales Group
- Thermo Fischer Scientific
- Thorlabs
- ULIS
- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
- VIASPACE
- Vigo System S.A.
- Wuhan Cubic Electronics
- Xenics
