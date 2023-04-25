Milliken & Company Returns to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity List

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2023--
Milliken & Company, a global diversified manufacturer with materials science expertise, has been included on Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list for the second year in a row. The 2023 list, comprised of 500 U.S.-based companies, recognizes employers across 25 industries who are prioritizing diversity-related best practices within their organizations.
Milliken & Company, a global diversified manufacturer with materials science expertise, has been included on Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list for the second year in a row.
“At Milliken, we’re committed to inclusion,” says Milliken’s President and CEO Halsey Cook. “By fostering diverse teams globally, we get better solutions to the challenges facing our customers,”
Diversity and inclusion anchor Milliken’s associate-centric culture. Exercising diverse hiring practices and fostering an inclusive workplace are a part of its 2025 Sustainability Goals, and progress toward these two goals is reported annually through Milliken’s “For HumanKIND” report. It also influences a range of organizational resources positioning mental and physical well-being, flexibility, safety, productivity, and personal and professional development.
“People power all we do at Milliken, so it’s important we prioritize a workplace culture where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work each day,” adds Milliken CHRO Craig Haydamack. “When our people—and our hometown communities—are engaged and valued, we can live out our purpose of positively impacting the world for generations to come.”
Along with Statista, Inc., Forbes curates this annual list, which surveys 45,000 U.S. employees on three criteria: direct and indirect recommendations, and diversity key performance indicators. A complete list of recipients can be found here.
For more information about careers at Milliken, visit careers.milliken.com.
About Milliken
Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people’s lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
