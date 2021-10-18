LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
MillionaireMatch today announced the results from its member survey, which overwhelmingly confirmed that members prefer to date other members on the site who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
The company surveyed more than 8,000 of its members about their current vaccination status and compiled compelling results. The data shows that even for offline dating experiences, members will choose potential partners who are fully vaccinated. On the site, members who are fully vaccinated received 69% more ‘likes’ than unvaccinated members. MillionaireMatch has now made it possible to add a new "Vaccinated Badge” to profiles.
The survey revealed that 79.18% of respondents were fully vaccinated, with just 4.29% waiting on a second dose. Just over two percent are planning to get vaccinated, while 6.72% are not getting vaccinated and 7.37% prefer not to say.
“Dating apps can actually encourage people to get vaccinated so they can meet the loves of their lives sooner rather than later. We wanted to make dating easier for our MillionaireMatch vaccinated singles to find one another with the ‘Vaccination Badge’ feature. It is a great tool to help our members find their personal ‘safe preference,’ as they navigate the variables of COVID-19’s social distancing, masks, indoor or outdoor venues and simple online meetings.” said CEO and Founder of MillionaireMatch, Johnny Du.
To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. MillionaireMatch is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
About MillionaireMatch
MillionaireMatch is a high-quality personal and professional dating site for rich singles and millionaires. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping users connect with affluences, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, looking for an array of qualities.
